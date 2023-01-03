ASUS Unveils ROG SWIFT OLED PG27AQDM 27″ 240Hz OLED & ROG SWIFT PRO PG248QP 24″ 540Hz Gaming Monitors

ASUS has just unveiled its brand new 2023 gaming monitors, the ROG SWIFT OLED PG27AQDM & the ROG SWIFT PRO 24" 540Hz.

ASUS's 2023 Gaming Monitor Lineup Includes ROG SWIFT OLED & ROG SWIFT 600Hz Designs

The ASUS ROG division is known to offer the best of the best to gamers and this year, they have two brand new ROG SWIFT monitors for gamers.

First up, we have the ASUS ROG SWIFT PG27AQDM, a 27" 1440p Gaming Monitor that comes with an OLED display. Known as Project 'Endgame', the new ROG SWIFT OLED gaming monitor comes with a resolution of 2560x1440, a 240Hz refresh rate, & a 0.03ms response time. The screen uses an anti-glare Micro-Texture coating and features a 99% DCI-P3 & 135% sRGB coverage with a pre-calibrated Delta E < 2. it also has a maximum brightness of 1000 nits with HDR enabled.

ASUS ROG has completely redesigned the looks of the new SWIFT OLED gaming monitor, which comes with an under-side logo emitter, a matte black finish with lots of RGB accent plates & easy cable management pass-through within the stand itself. The assembly itself houses a redesigned heatsink and air vents that blow hot air out of the chassis which makes it deliver 5% lower temps versus other OLED gaming monitors.

The second monitor is the ASUS ROG SWIFT PRO PG248QP which was unveiled last year but it looks like the specifications have seen a bump since its first introduction. The original design was meant to be a 500Hz panel but ASUS has upgraded that to a 540Hz TN panel. AUO was also prepping up a 540Hz panel and the latest ROG SWIFT PRO might be using a similar technology.

As for other details, the ASUS ROG SWIFT PRO PG248QP is entirely aimed at eSports gamers with a 24" screen size & an FHD resolution (1920x1080). The world's fastest refresh rate gaming monitor comes with NVIDIA's G-SYNC & NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer support. The stand acts as a claw that can be retracted to allow for a smaller base footprint and allow competitive gamers with more room for peripherals. The ASUS ROG SWIFT PRO 540Hz monitor also comes with a built-in ESS SAC for crispier and more precise audio output.

The ASUS ROG SWIFT OLED PG27 and ROG SWIFT PRO PG24 will be available in Q1 and Q2 of 2023, respectively. Prices are yet to be announced.