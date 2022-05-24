NVIDIA & ASUS ROG Introduce The World’s First G-SYNC 500 Hz Gaming Display: ROG Swift 500 Hz Features Reflex Optimizer For Hardcore E-Sports Gamers

NVIDIA has collaborated with ASUS once again to deliver the fastest refresh rate G-SYNC display on the planet, the ROG Swift 500 Hz.
ASUS ROG Swift 500 Hz Is An Insanely High Refresh Rate G-SYNC Gaming Display With NVIDIA's Reflex Optimizer
The ASUS ROG Swift monitor was the first to bring 360 Hz G-SYNC to E-Sports gamers. That display launched all the way back in 2020 so now, ASUS is doing it again & aiming for even bigger numbers. For their latest ROG Swift gaming display, the display maker has gone with an insanely high refresh rate of 500 Hz and aptly called it, the ROG Swift 500 Hz.
The Reflex ecosystem is continuing to grow: ASUS debuted the world’s first 500Hz G-SYNC display, the ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor. Acer also launched the Predator X28 G-SYNC display. Meanwhile, Cooler Master introduced the MM310 and MM730 gaming mice with Reflex.
The monitor itself stays true to the ASUS ROG Swift design with a 24" TN panel that features a max resolution of 1080p. The focus of this monitor is purely on refresh rate at the most demanded size and resolution that E-Sports gamers want. As such, the 1080p resolution should allow up to 500 Hz maximum output when running a high-end graphics card.
In addition to that, the ASUS ROG Swift 500 Hz comes with a G-Sync Esports mode (with vibrance) and also adopts NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer technology. The display is said to be designed from the ground up for competitive gaming and the TN panel provides maximum motion clarity. Currently, there's no word on pricing and availability but expect ASUS to announce more details soon!
Ever since we revolutionized gaming monitors with the launch of G-SYNC in 2013, we’ve worked with our partners, and panel manufacturers such as AU Optronics, to craft faster and even-better displays. Less than a decade later, we’ve now got G-SYNC gaming monitors and TVs in every combination of size, speed, and resolution that you could want, but progress still doesn’t stop.
At COMPUTEX 2022, we’re introducing the newest member of the NVIDIA G-SYNC family - the ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz Gaming Monitor. This 500Hz display has been designed from the ground up for esports, using a brand new “Esports TN panel” for maximum motion clarity. It also boasts NVIDIA G-SYNC Esports Mode with adjustable esports vibrance and of course complete NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer support, allowing users to measure end-to-end system latency when using an NVIDIA Reflex mouse and GeForce GPU.
500Hz G-SYNC Esports displays are even faster, have even lower response times, and are specifically tuned for competitive games such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege. Load up the video below to see how this new, cutting-edge display technology further improves target tracking and allows competitive gamers to spot enemies even sooner.