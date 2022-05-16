ASUS To Intro New ROG STRIX Scar Ultra Laptops With Intel Alder Lake-HX 16 Core CPUs Overclocked To 5.2 GHz

ASUS is reportedly working on a new high-end ROG STRIX Scar 6 laptop which will utilize the 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-HX CPUs.

ASUS's ROG STIX Scar Ultra Laptop To Be Powered By 5.2 GHz Overclocked Intel Alder Lake-HX CPUs

Update: Due to translation issues, it looks like the real name of these laptops is going to be 'STRIX Scar' which is an in-production laptop lineup from ASUS's ROG division.

Little is known about the new ASUS ROG Strix Scar laptop but based on marketing slides discovered by ITHome, The ROG Strix Scar lineup is a brand new series within the ASUS laptop portfolio and is expected to be introduced at the 'Boundless' event on the 17th of May, 2022.

Based on what we can tell right now, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar laptops will be available in various configurations which include both standard Intel Alder Lake-H & also the higher-end Alder Lake-HX CPUs. As for specifications, the top model, known as the ROG Strix Scar 6 Plus Ultra (This sounds a lot like iPhone's naming convention), will feature a top-end Core i9-12900HX CPU with 16 cores & 24 threads. While the CPU has a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz, the Strix Scar 6 will come with a factory overclock that will push the CPU up to 5.2 GHz.

This will make the ASUS's Strix Scar 6 lineup some of the fastest laptops available on the market & with the highest 16-core overclock on a mobility platform. Such CPU will definitely require a bulky & costly cooling solution. In addition to the CPU, the Strix Scar lineup will also ship with the fastest mobility GPU on the market, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB. So both combined, you are at a 157W (CPU) and up to 175W (GPU) TDPs for a combined power rating of over 300W. This will be an insane thing to cool and definitely house a lot of performance though given its specs, the design is expected to be very thick compared to traditional laptops.

In addition to the core specifications, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 6 laptops will feature a 15.6-inch display while the Plus model will come with a 17.3-inch display. They will come in multiple high-res and high-refresh-rate flavors. The laptops will also support up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory and up to quad M.2 storage devices.

That's what we have seen with most of the initial Alder Lake-HX designs which rock up to quad-fan cooling solutions. Expect the pricing of ASUS's ROG Strix Scar 6 lineup to be in the high range too, starting at over $2000 US.