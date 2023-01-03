ASUS ROG Unveils 2023 Laptop Lineup: ROG Zephyrus, ROG STRIX & ROG Flow With Next-Gen Tech

ASUS revealed 10 new ROG laptops for 2023 at this year's CES, adding to their long line of popular gaming laptop series. All laptops feature the new ROG Nebula Display for fantastic color, true blacks, and widely popular performance that all gamers need in this fast-paced gaming scene.

ASUS ROG prepares gamers with new ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix & ROG Flow gaming laptops with the most recent AMD, NVIDIA, & Intel tech

The 2023 ASUS ROG Strix and Strix Scar laptops provide gamers with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop graphics card supporting NVIDIA Advanced Optimus with a maximum TGP of 175W and the choice of either the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU or AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series processors.

The ASUS ROG Strix and Strix Scar laptops will offer DDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0 storage, and long-lasting battery life so you can game all day and charge at night. Vents surround the back and sides of the laptops for superior cooling. An FHD IR camera and connections for WiFi6E and Thunderbolt 4 are available in ROG Strix's new line of 2023 laptops, and sizes are between 16 inches and to 18-inches. Lastly, with ROG Intelligent Cooling, the CPU and GPU thermal fan reaches a peak of 240W.

The new 2023 ROG Zephyrus Series gaming laptops offer the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor or the latest AMD Ryzen 9 7900 laptop processor, with DDR5 memory and PCIe 4.0 storage options. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU graphics card supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The ROG Zephyrus lineup offers six-speaker audio for beautiful and rich sound, WiFi6E wireless connectivity, the FHD IR camera inside the frame, and Thunderbolt 4 connectors.

What sets the 2023 ASUS ROG Zephyrus series of laptops apart is its unique AniMe Matrix dot-matrix display on the top of the laptop's chassis. This adds a layer of customization for users as laser-etched dots are punched to allow for a bright white to shine through, and an included customized app will enable users to choose from a selection of animated and static images and even combine with scrolling text to make users a custom system of their own truly unique design.

Lastly, we have the ASUS ROG Flow series which comes in X13, Z13, and X16 flavors. All three laptops will be available with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H or an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, up to an RTX 4070 GPU, and a stunning new design that focuses on portability in an ultra-thin and light design.

This year's laptops include a new Off-Black colorway to allow for a black case that looks sleek next to the equally sleek white Zephyrus laptops. The new ASUS ROG laptops are expected to hit retail shelves in this quarter, pricing information will follow soon.