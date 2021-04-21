Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ to Debut This May as the First HDMI 2.1 Monitor

Asus announced today that the ROG Strix XG43UQ will debut next month as the very first HDMI 2.1 monitor on the market. This makes it a perfect fit for next-generation consoles, which support up to 4K@120Hz through HDMI 2.1, but it's even better for PC as the monitor can reach 4K@144Hz via DisplayPort 1.4 thanks to DSC technology.

The XG43UQ features a near-instantaneous 1ms MPRT (moving picture response time), three preset HDR modes. It also comes with built-in 10W stereo speakers powered by ASUS SonicMaster technology and even a remote control.

Pricing isn't available yet, but it's a safe bet that this monitor won't be cheap.