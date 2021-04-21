Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ to Debut This May as the First HDMI 2.1 Monitor
Asus announced today that the ROG Strix XG43UQ will debut next month as the very first HDMI 2.1 monitor on the market. This makes it a perfect fit for next-generation consoles, which support up to 4K@120Hz through HDMI 2.1, but it's even better for PC as the monitor can reach 4K@144Hz via DisplayPort 1.4 thanks to DSC technology.
The XG43UQ features a near-instantaneous 1ms MPRT (moving picture response time), three preset HDR modes. It also comes with built-in 10W stereo speakers powered by ASUS SonicMaster technology and even a remote control.
Pricing isn't available yet, but it's a safe bet that this monitor won't be cheap.
Supersmooth true‑to‑life visuals
The 43-inch Strix XG43UQ features a 144 Hz, 4K (3840 x 2160) panel and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to deliver super-smooth visuals at up to 144 frames per second. It’s also equipped with ASUS ELMB Sync which enables ELMB and variable refresh rate technologies to work simultaneously to eliminate ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.
In addition, High Dynamic Range technology with DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification and professional-grade 90% DCI‑P3 colour gamut ensures exceptional contrast and colours for true-to-life visuals.
Next‑gen gaming with HDMI 2.1
Along with offering amazing 4K 120 Hz gaming on the latest consoles via HDMI 2.1, Strix XG43UQ includes an Auto Low-Latency mode to reduce input lag, with less than half the input latency of 4K TVs. It also has variable refresh rate (VRR) technology to decrease tearing and framerate stutter, and it utilises Display Stream Compression technology to transport ultra-high-definition video across a single high-speed interface with no perceptible loss in video quality.
Anti‑glare panel and rich connectivity
The anti-glare panel makes it easier to see what’s on-screen in bright environments, enabling a better viewing experience when watching movies or playing games. Strix XG43UQ includes an array of connectivity options such as USB 3.0, HDMI 2.1 and 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, audio line-in, and an earphone jack. It also has a bundled remote control to enable users to adjust display settings easily.
