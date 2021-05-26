The ASUS ROG Phone 5 Can Now Be Pre-ordered in the U.S. In the 16GB RAM Variant

Though ASUS announced the ROG Phone 5 earlier this year, it was not immediately available in the U.S. The Taiwanese manufacturer did not comment on why this is the case, since the company’s other products are available in droves there, but the flagship gaming smartphone is available to pre-order and at a high price, but not as much as one would have thought.

ASUS Is Pricing the ROG Phone 5 at $1,000

At $1,000, sure, the ROG Phone 5 is out of reach for customers who want to purchase some decent hardware for $500-$600, but our prediction was that ASUS would price it for at least $1,200 for the base version, which features 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. That is a powerful configuration and will be overkill for a lot of users, but if you want the best of the best, this is what you will only settle for.

The ROG Phone 5 can be pre-ordered from ASUS’ website, and the handset is compatible with GSM networks like AT&T, and T-Mobile, while also supporting T-Mobile’s VoLTE service. It is a dual-SIM version that features a rather large 6.78-inch FHD+ HDR OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate support and 300Hz touch sampling rate support. For all those unfamiliar with the term touch sampling rate, we have explained in detail here, so check it out when you get the time.

There is also a massive 6000mAh battery, which will be necessary if you plan on gaming for hours on the ROG Phone 5. If you want to get some photography or videography done, that is possible through a 64MP, 13MP, and 5MP triple rear camera configuration. At the front, there is a 24MP sensor, and the gaming smartphone runs Android 11 right off the bat. Unlike Samsung and Apple, the ROG Phone 5 also features a charging brick, which can pump out 65 watts for topping the battery faster.

Overall, these are beastly specifications for an Android gaming smartphone, and if the ASUS ROG Phone 5 is something you require as your daily driver, you can pre-order it right away.