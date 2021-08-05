ASUS Releases Auto TPM Motherboard BIOS In for Windows 11 Support

ASUS recently published updated BIOS for a number of their chipsets, as well as enable the TPM, also known as the Trusted Platform Module, that Microsoft requires for the upcoming Windows 11 operating system. The BIOS updates cover chipsets from as far back as 2017 and include Intel Kaby Lake processor units.

ASUS Now Offers Motherboard BIOS With Auto TPM Support, Ready For Windows 11

Users have found it difficult to locate how to enable TPM 2.0 on their computers. To remind readers and users, TPM prevents attacks from affecting the boot process and your hardware by performing cryptographic operations on your hardware to secure encryption. When looking for the TPM, depending on the processor being used, the names for the setting to activate TPM 2.0 were either "PTT" or "PSP fTPM." Microsoft has started to sway manufacturers to enable TPM 2.0 automatically by default during the manufacturing process.

The BIOS update covers select Asus models at the moment, but there is still a large quantity not covered. To find out if your motherboard is covered, please refer to this list of Asus motherboards that are compatible with Windows 11. Once that is complete, if you have a compatible motherboard, ensure that you have an update to your BIOS. If you are unsure what motherboard you have and if it is compatible, click your Windows 10 Start Menu, or type "Run" in the search bar by the Start Menu, and type "msinfo32". Remember to always back up your data whenever updating your system as to not lose important and pertinent data in the process.

Several manufacturers have made steps to update settings to create compatibility with Microsoft Windows 11. Companies such as Asrock, MSI, Gigabyte, and Biostar have published information pertaining to compatibility with various motherboards from their respected lines.

There is still no scheduled release date for Windows 11. Microsoft originally stated that the new operating system would be available towards the end of the year. Recently, they have updated information and are looking at October to be able to release an update for Windows 10 users to the new operating system.

For more information on TPM 2.0 and why it is important to activate it on your hardware, please refer to Microsoft's information on TPM 2.0.

Supported ASUS motherboards with TPM 2.0

The following two tables list both AMD and Intel Windows 11 supported processors, respectively.

