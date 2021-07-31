ASUS is soon going to offer a brand new segment of ProArt Creator series laptops featuring AMD Ryzen CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. The ProArt StudioBook series has been exclusive to the Intel CPU lineup for a while now but ASUS is going to expand its option by going the Ryzen route.

AMD Ryzen Powered ASUS ProArt StudioBook Creator Laptops On The Way, Will Feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs Too

Creators want more horsepower and no one doubts the impressive multi-threading and content creation power that AMD Ryzen CPUs have to offer. As such, ASUS's ProArt StudioBooks will soon be getting the Ryzen 5000H treatment along with NVIDIA's powerful GeForce RTX GPUs. One such laptop has been spotted over at Amazon China & the specifications are just as good as you might expect.

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme Flagship AM4 Motherboard Unveiled – 20 Phase VRM For Extreme Ryzen Overclocking

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU rocks 8 cores, 16 threads, 20 MB of cache, and clocks of up to 4.60 GHz. It comes with a configurable TDP range between 35-45W(+) and the 'HX' parts are known to support overclocking though we aren't sure if the ProArt StudioBook laptops will allow any clocks adjustment. The GPU side is powered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Mobility which offers a 5120 core chip with 8 GB GDDR6 memory.

Interestingly, the ASUS ProArt StudioBook H5600QR is listed as a 16" variant which makes it the first ProArt laptop of its kind. The screen is a 16" OLED WQUXGA panel with a 2400p (3840x2400) resolution with HDR support along with an aspect ratio of 16:10 which is designed to suit content creators. Other specifications include up to 32 GB of DDR4 SODIMM support, and an impressive 2 TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage capacity. You should also expect a top-of-the-line and fully back-lit keyboard. The laptop comes with a 90Wh battery and weighs in at 2.05 kg.

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook H5600QR should also rock an impressive array of IO ports such as Thunderbolt 3, multiple USB 3.2/3.1, HDMI 2.0 output, SD card reader, and Bluetooth v5 & WiFi capabilities. The laptop is listed for 18,918 RMB which equals around $3000 US though this is just preliminary pricing.

AMD AM5 CPU Socket For Next-Gen Ryzen Desktop CPUs Pictured In Latest Renders, LGA 1718 Pin Design

ASUS ProArt StudioBook H5600QR Listing (via Amazon China):

Brand ‎ASUS manufacturer ‎Asus model ‎Asus H5600QR-L2036T Package Size ‎44.6 x 28.9 x 6.4 cm; 2.05 kg Battery ‎1 Lithium-ion battery (included) color ‎Star Black screen size ‎16 inch Maximum display resolution ‎3840 x 2400 pixels CPU manufacturer ‎AMD Number of CPU cores ‎8 Storage technology ‎DDR4 Memory type ‎DDR4 SDRAM Maximum supported memory capacity ‎32 GB Hard disk interface ‎ESATA Display chip brand ‎NVIDIA Graphics card type ‎Dedicated Graphics RAM type ‎GDDR6 Memory capacity ‎8 GB Graphics interface 1 ‎PCI-E Connection Type ‎Bluetooth Computer wireless type 1 ‎802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth HDMI port ‎1 Optical drive device ‎No Optical Drive operating system ‎Windows 10 Home Does it contain batteries ‎Yes Lithium battery capacity ‎90 Wh Battery packaging type ‎The battery is assembled in the product The number of lithium ions ‎4 commodity weight ‎2.05 kilograms

News Source: MyLaptopGuide