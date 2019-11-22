ASUS announces the ProArt StudioBook Pro X

ASUS releases the ProArt StudioBook Pro X, a 17.3-inch workstation laptop that is equipped with a Xeon CPU and a Quadro graphics card. If you are looking for a laptop to be able to do some amazing professional software, an example being Adobe Premiere Pro, Autodesk Maya.

The ASUS ProArt SudioBook Pro X is a professionals laptop with an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000.

The ASUS StudioBook Pro X W730 is encased in metallic chassis with a Turquoise Gray finish. The screen offers a 1920x1200 resolution which covers 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the display is also factory-calibrated to a Delta E <1.5 accuracies which is an extremely rare feature for laptops.

The processor installed in this laptop is Intel's E-2276 processor, which is a Hexa-core processor that runs at an amazing 2.8GHz and has a turbo clock speed to 4.7GHz. This processor has an internal cache of 12MB. The system comes packed with 64GB of ECC DDR4 DRAM at 2666 MHz speed, it also comes with a total amount of 4 TB of storage using two PCIe M.2 SSD and one larger harddrive.

The laptop also comes with an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000, which is a professional-level card which offers 16GB of GDDR6 of memory and max power consumption of 265 watts. The total CUDA cores are 3,072 and 384 Tensor cores. This amazing graphics card runs the 17.3 display with ease and allows all applications to run at near peak efficiency.

This might be the only laptop that is able to replace a full-sized desktop for most professionals which is the market the ASUS is focusing this laptop for, evident by the fact that the keyboard has a 19-mm key pitch and two-millimeter key travel. Another feature of this laptop is the smaller screen placed underneath the trackpad.

The cost of the ProArt StudioBook Pro X is higher than most personal computers but since this is marketed at the professionals the cost may not seem as bad when considering the idea of only having to buy one system rather than two separate systems. This laptop is priced at $4999.99 directly from ASUS's own website as well as retailers like Amazon.com and Newegg.com.

The ProArt StudioBook Pro X is an amazingly powerful laptop which shows in both the components list and the price tag being almost $5000.