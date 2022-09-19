Menu
Company

ASUS PN53 Mini-PC with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU listead early for 1100 EUR

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 19, 2022, 08:33 AM EDT

Redditor user "eyeoncomputers" discovered that ASUS is developing a new Mini-PC named the VIVO PN53 system that features a Ryzen 6000H-series processor. It is also listed by certain overseas retailers, one via seller Samtek, which we will have listing later in this report. The new system from ASUS will have two configurations -- one as a barebones system and another fully equipped with both memory and storage.

New ASUS PN53 Mini-PC with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU posted by an online retailer for 1100 EUR

The new ASUS VIVO PN53 will sell with a six-core Ryzen 5 6600H processor, an eight-core Ryzen 7 6800H, or the Ryzen 9 6900HX APU. The three processors are from the next-gen Rembrandt APUs from AMD, utilizing the Zen3+ CPU and RDNA2 GPU architectures. The non-barebones PN53 system will offer 16 GB of RAM with a 512 GB solid-state drive. The midrange customized option with the Ryzen 7 6800H APU will have an estimated price of 1000 EUR. However, the barebones case will only cost around 800 EUR.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Asus ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate – Two Dimensity 9000+ Powered Beasts
asus-vivo-2_videocardz
asus-vivo-1_videocardz
2 of 9

The highest performing ASUS VIVO PN52 configuration will showcase the Ryzen 9 6900HX with 55W power consumption and set customers back 1100 EUR.

  • ASUS PN53-S5020MD (90MS02H1-M000M0)
    • Ryzen5 6600H/8GB/256GB SSD/black/without OS
    • Price: ~ € 840.00
  • ASUS PN53-S7021MD (90MS02H1-M000N0)
    • Ryzen7 6800H/16GB/512GB SSD/black/without OS
    • Price: ~ € 1000.00
  • ASUS PN53-S9022MD (90MS02H1-M000P0)
    • Ryzen9 6900HX/16GB/512GB SSD/black/without OS
    • Price: ~ € 1100.00

The ASUS VIVO PN53 will be AMD's first Mini-PC to offer DDR5 memory, which Intel lacks in their in-house NUC 12 systems. There is good reason for this as AMD has chosen only to allow the newest Ryzen 6000 series to support DDR5 and higher and not show backward compatibility with DDR4 RAM or older.

Current options for the ASUS VIVO PN53, Source: Samtek via VideoCardz

Other options for the new ASUS VIVO PN53 Mini-PC are 2.5G Ethernet connectivity and the option for WiFi 6E for wireless connectivity. For networking options, it will offer either the Intel AX211 or the MediaTek MT7922. External connections provided by the new ASUS VIVO PN53 are a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C connector, supporting Power Delivery (PD) and DisplayPort 1.4 standards, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, with an option to add a rear I/O slot with HDMI 2.1, VGA, serial, or an additional Ethernet port. The newest USB4 is missing connections on the new system. Still, with all the options available, customers need to read the fine print on the model they choose so they do not pick up an incompatible system.

News Sources: VideoCardz, Samtek, Reddit

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order