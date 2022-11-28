ASUS’s Next-Gen ROG Zephyrus M16 & G14 Laptops Pictured: AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU & Possible NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs

ASUS's next-gen ROG Zephyrus M16 & M14 laptops that will feature a combination of powerful AMD CPUs & NVIDIA GPUs have been pictured.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 and G14 laptops leaked, NVIDIA RTX 40 mobile series expected, and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, respectively

The unreleased ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptops have recently passed certification from the RRA or the Korean National Radio Research Agency. The only information is from the certification listing, which is reprinted below:

Mutual ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. Device name Notebook PC Model name GU604V Derivative model name GU604VY

GU604VZ

GU604VI

GU604VV

GU604VU

GU604VJ Certification Number RR-MSQ-NB-GU604V Manufacturer ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. Country of manufacture China Date of certification 2022-11-03

The model described above in the table is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop. The laptop is a refresh of the company's previous M15 gaming laptop brand, with a slightly larger display and a smaller form factor. The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop will supply users with a 2560 x 1600 px (16:10 aspect ratio) QHD display panel.

The refresh rate is clocked at 165 Hz, an IPS panel with Pantone factory calibration. Since this model is launching in 2023, it is likely that it would use an Intel Raptor Lake and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series combination, however, the room is also open if ASUS wants to go the AMD route.

The ASUS ROG M16 gaming laptop. Image source: _rogame on Twitter.

The camera has been updated from the previous M16 laptop, another noticeable change for the gaming laptop. However, the computer has a troubled past with reviewers. The last review for the older M16 variant stated that the exhaust would direct heat to the bottom screen bezel, and it is concerned that the company has not changed the design enough that this will not be a continued issue.

The ASUS ROG G14 laptop. Image source: 포시포시 on Twitter.

The other laptop shown between the two hardware leakers on Twitter was the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 model. Harukaze5719 zoomed in on the specification list on the laptop, but it was somewhat difficult to read most of the text. One of the raised questions at the time was whether the AMD processor onboard would be the AMD Ryzen 7 7745 or 7735 HS chip. The label appears to be "7735," which would make it a Rembrandt-R laptop with an unknown Micron RAM and Samsung VRAM. However, this laptop seems more suitable to utilize the Dragon Range chips since it will be aiming at the gaming segment.

specsheet. Can't read properly. R7 7735HS, R7 7745HS? What do you think? R7 7735HS: Zen 3(+)

R7 7745HS: Zen 4 pic.twitter.com/WEVTsB41KK — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) November 28, 2022

We may see both laptops revealed by ASUS ROG during this next year's CES 2023, where we will find the official specifications.