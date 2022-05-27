ASUS Announces Major Price Cuts on PC Components Including Graphics Cards, Motherboards, Monitors As Part of Its ‘Infinity’ Campaign

ASUS has launched a new campaign called 'Infinity' which aims to offer big deals and price cuts on various PC components including graphics cards, motherboards, gaming monitors, etc.

Press Release: ASUS today announced the ASUS Infinity campaign. The campaign will run from now until the end of June, featuring multiple deals across all ASUS product lines. The campaign covers special promotions through Memorial Day and Father's Day for eligible products while supplies last, including:

TUF Gaming RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $300 off

ROG Strix RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $250 off

ROG Strix RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off

TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off

ROG Strix 850G WHITE power supply unit, now $90 off

ROG Strix 1000G power supply unit, now $80 off

ROG Strix Z690-E GAMING WIFI, now $70 off

The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 router is now $50 off

ROG Strix Scope Keyboard in NX Red, now $50 off

TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A Gaming Monitor, now $50 off

VG27AQ Gaming Monitor, now $40 off

ROG Keris Wireless mouse, now $35 off

Whether you're looking to upgrade your PC or purchase new accessories, don't stop the game with ASUS Infinity!

Disclaimer: Final promo prize is reflective after Bundle IR, IR, or MIR cost deduction, please visit each specific etailer or retailer for more information.

ASUS 'Infinity' Motherboard Deals:

ASUS 'Infinity' Monitor Deals:

Country Model Duration Spotlight Deal MSRP Promo Price US VG28UQL1A 5/23 - 5/29 $ 799 $ 749 US VG277Q1A 5/16 - 5/31 $ 249 $ 209 US VG247Q1A 5/16 - 5/31 $ 219 $ 169 US PG279QM 5/16 - 5/31 $ 899 $ 749 US VG27AQ 5/16 - 5/31 V $ 349 $ 309 US VG259Q 5/16 - 5/31 $ 229 $ 199 US VG328H1B 5/16 - 5/31 V $ 299 $ 249 US XG16AHP-W 5/16 - 5/31 $ 449 $ 429 US VG27WQ1B 5/16 - 5/31 $ 309 $ 269 US VG249Q1A 5/16 - 5/31 $ 219 $ 189 US VG24VQE 5/16 - 5/31 $ 199 $ 179 US VG24VQ1B 5/16 - 5/31 $ 219 $ 179 US VG278QR 5/16 - 5/31 V $ 249 $ 229 US XG17AHPE 5/16 - 5/31 $ 499 $ 469 US PG43UQ 5/16 - 5/31 $ 1099 $ 999 US VG248QG 5/16 - 5/31 $ 209 $ 189

ASUS 'Infinity' Graphics Card Deals:

Country Model Duration Spotlight Deal MSRP Promo Price US ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING 5/16 - 5/31 $ 1,999.99 $ 1,899.99 US TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING 5/16 - 5/31 $ 1,899.99 $ 1,749.99 US ROG-STRIX-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING 5/16 - 5/31 V $ 1,649.99 $ 1,399.99 US TUF-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING 5/16 - 5/31 V $ 1,549.99 $ 1,249.99 US ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O12G-GAMING 5/16 - 5/31 V $ 1,399.99 $ 1,199.99 US TUF-RTX3080-O12G-GAMING 5/16 - 5/31 V $ 1,299.99 $ 1,049.99

ASUS 'Infinity' Components Deals:

Country Model Duration Spotlight Deal MSRP Promo Price US ROG-STRIX-550G 5/16 - 6/30 $ 89.99 $ 89.99 US ROG-STRIX-650G 5/16 - 6/30 $ 109.99 $ 109.99 US ROG-STRIX-750G 5/16 - 6/30 V $ 179.99 $ 124.99 US ROG-STRIX-850G 5/16 - 6/30 V $ 219.99 $ 134.99 US ROG-STRIX-850G-WHITE 5/16 - 6/30 V $ 229.99 $ 139.99 US ROG-STRIX-1000G 5/16 - 6/30 V $ 249.99 $ 169.99

For more information, please visit the ASUS Infinity shopping guide and retailer information at https://www.asus.com/us/ site/ASUS-Infinity-2022/