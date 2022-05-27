ASUS Announces Major Price Cuts on PC Components Including Graphics Cards, Motherboards, Monitors As Part of Its ‘Infinity’ Campaign
ASUS has launched a new campaign called 'Infinity' which aims to offer big deals and price cuts on various PC components including graphics cards, motherboards, gaming monitors, etc.
Press Release: ASUS today announced the ASUS Infinity campaign. The campaign will run from now until the end of June, featuring multiple deals across all ASUS product lines. The campaign covers special promotions through Memorial Day and Father's Day for eligible products while supplies last, including:
- TUF Gaming RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $300 off
- ROG Strix RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $250 off
- ROG Strix RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off
- TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off
- ROG Strix 850G WHITE power supply unit, now $90 off
- ROG Strix 1000G power supply unit, now $80 off
- ROG Strix Z690-E GAMING WIFI, now $70 off
- The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 router is now $50 off
- ROG Strix Scope Keyboard in NX Red, now $50 off
- TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A Gaming Monitor, now $50 off
- VG27AQ Gaming Monitor, now $40 off
- ROG Keris Wireless mouse, now $35 off
Disclaimer: Final promo prize is reflective after Bundle IR, IR, or MIR cost deduction, please visit each specific etailer or retailer for more information.
ASUS 'Infinity' Motherboard Deals:
|Country
|Model
|Duration
|Spotlight Deal
|MSRP
|Promo Price
|US
|ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING WIFI II + Router
|5/16 - 5/31
|V
|$ 229.99
|$ 209.99
|US
|ROG STRIX Z590-A GAMING WIFI
|5/1 - 5/31
|$ 329.99
|$ 229.99
|US
|TUF GAMING Z590-PLUS WIFI
|5/1 - 5/31
|$ 259.99
|$ 159.99
|US
|ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI
|5/1 - 5/31
|V
|$ 299.99
|$ 229.99
|US
|PRIME Z590-A
|5/1 - 5/31
|$ 249.99
|$ 179.99
ASUS 'Infinity' Monitor Deals:
|Country
|Model
|Duration
|Spotlight Deal
|MSRP
|Promo Price
|US
|VG28UQL1A
|5/23 - 5/29
|$ 799
|$ 749
|US
|VG277Q1A
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 249
|$ 209
|US
|VG247Q1A
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 219
|$ 169
|US
|PG279QM
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 899
|$ 749
|US
|VG27AQ
|5/16 - 5/31
|V
|$ 349
|$ 309
|US
|VG259Q
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 229
|$ 199
|US
|VG328H1B
|5/16 - 5/31
|V
|$ 299
|$ 249
|US
|XG16AHP-W
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 449
|$ 429
|US
|VG27WQ1B
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 309
|$ 269
|US
|VG249Q1A
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 219
|$ 189
|US
|VG24VQE
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 199
|$ 179
|US
|VG24VQ1B
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 219
|$ 179
|US
|VG278QR
|5/16 - 5/31
|V
|$ 249
|$ 229
|US
|XG17AHPE
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 499
|$ 469
|US
|PG43UQ
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 1099
|$ 999
|US
|VG248QG
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 209
|$ 189
ASUS 'Infinity' Graphics Card Deals:
|Country
|Model
|Duration
|Spotlight Deal
|MSRP
|Promo Price
|US
|ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 1,999.99
|$ 1,899.99
|US
|TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING
|5/16 - 5/31
|$ 1,899.99
|$ 1,749.99
|US
|ROG-STRIX-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING
|5/16 - 5/31
|V
|$ 1,649.99
|$ 1,399.99
|US
|TUF-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING
|5/16 - 5/31
|V
|$ 1,549.99
|$ 1,249.99
|US
|ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O12G-GAMING
|5/16 - 5/31
|V
|$ 1,399.99
|$ 1,199.99
|US
|TUF-RTX3080-O12G-GAMING
|5/16 - 5/31
|V
|$ 1,299.99
|$ 1,049.99
ASUS 'Infinity' Components Deals:
|Country
|Model
|Duration
|Spotlight Deal
|MSRP
|Promo Price
|US
|RT-AC65
|5/16 - 5/29
|$ 89.99
|$ 59.99
|US
|RT-AC67P
|5/16 - 5/29
|V
|$ 109.99
|$ 49.99
|US
|RT-AC66U B1
|5/23 - 5/29
|$ 99.99
|$ 79.99
|US
|PCE-AC56
|5/23 - 5/29
|$ 64.99
|$ 49.99
|US
|RT-AX3000
|5/23 - 5/29
|$ 179.99
|$ 159.99
|US
|XT8 (B-2-PK)
|5/23 - 5/29
|$ 449.99
|$ 399.99
|US
|GT-AC2900
|5/23 - 5/29
|V
|$ 169.99
|$ 129.99
|US
|Blue Cave
|5/23 - 5/29
|$ 129.99
|$ 89.99
|US
|RT-AX55
|5/23 - 5/29
|$ 129.99
|$ 99.99
|US
|GT-AX6000
|5/23 - 5/29
|V
|$ 399.99
|$ 349.99
|US
|USB-AX56
|5/23 - 5/29
|$ 89.99
|$ 74.99
|Country
|Model
|Duration
|Spotlight Deal
|MSRP
|Promo Price
|US
|ROG-STRIX-550G
|5/16 - 6/30
|$ 89.99
|$ 89.99
|US
|ROG-STRIX-650G
|5/16 - 6/30
|$ 109.99
|$ 109.99
|US
|ROG-STRIX-750G
|5/16 - 6/30
|V
|$ 179.99
|$ 124.99
|US
|ROG-STRIX-850G
|5/16 - 6/30
|V
|$ 219.99
|$ 134.99
|US
|ROG-STRIX-850G-WHITE
|5/16 - 6/30
|V
|$ 229.99
|$ 139.99
|US
|ROG-STRIX-1000G
|5/16 - 6/30
|V
|$ 249.99
|$ 169.99
|Country
|Model
|Duration
|Spotlight Deal
|MSRP
|Promo Price
|US
|ROG EYE S
|5/23 - 5/29
|V
|$ 99.99
|$ 69.99
|US
|P509 ROG KERIS
|5/23 - 6/5
|V
|$ 69.99
|$ 44.99
|US
|P513 ROG KERIS WIRELESS
|5/23 - 6/5
|$ 99.99
|$ 64.99
|US
|P512 ROG STRIX IMPACT II EP
|5/23 - 6/5
|$ 49.99
|$ 34.99
|US
|XA05 ROG STRIX SCOPE RX/RD/US
|5/23 - 6/5
|V
|$ 129.99
|$ 99.99
|US
|XA05 ROG STRIX SCOPE RX/BL/US
|5/23 - 6/5
|$ 129.99
|$ 99.99
For more information, please visit the ASUS Infinity shopping guide and retailer information at https://www.asus.com/us/