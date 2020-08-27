ASUS Intros ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz G-Sync eSports Gaming Monitor

ASUS has introduced the 360 Hz monitor called the ROG Swift PG259QN, which offers the incredibly high refresh rate alongside an FHD resolution & ergonomic design offering height adjustment, swivel, tilt and pivot support.

ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN is a 360Hz Gaming monitor designed with eSports gamers in mind

The ROG Swift PG259QN may offer a limited resolution, having just a 1920 x 1080, and a limited screen size of only 24.5 inches. This small size and limited overall resolution may be a disadvantage to some players eyeing higher visuals fidelity, but the fastest refresh rate of 360 Hz is a significant advantage for esports gamers.

AOC Announces Four Gaming Displays, All Offering 1080p Resolution & a 165 Hz Refresh Rate

This monitor's 360 refresh rate will be perfect for high-action eSports gamers, for games like Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. These high-action games will benefit from the 4% increase in refresh rate.

This 360 Hz refresh rate is further accented by the 1 ms Response time due to the Fast IPS panel, which is installed in this monitor. This panel utilizes a 1,000:1 contrast ratio while still having little-to-no smearing or motion blur during eSports. The ROG Swift PG259QN offers support for HDR, which delivers a broader color range allowing for more realistic images and video. The monitor provides support for up to HDR10.

This monitor features support for NVIDIA's Ultra-low motion blur, which uses the backlight in a strobing technique to reduce the motion blur allowing this monitor to provide a supersmooth visual.







The design of this monitor is simple overall, and the anti-glare bezel, this special non-reflective coating on the bottom bezel, helps reduce the onscreen reflections. ASUS also moved the indicator light to the underside of the bezel, and this eliminates any distractions for the gamers.

PUBG Mobile is Getting 1.0 Update Soon Along With the Biggest Global Mobile ESports Event

This monitor features support for ASUS Aura Sync, which allows the monitor's lights to be synced with other Aura-Enabled PC components and peripherals. This allows an entire system to be synchronized, keeping the color scheme the same across your keyboard and mouse with ease.

For connectivity, this monitor features a single HDMI 2.0 port and a DisplayPort 1.4. Alongside the video input, This monitor features a USB hub that gives the user two extra ports. The ROG Swift PG259QN is the fastest gaming monitor on the market, but ASUS has yet to announce the price tag or when this monitor will be available.