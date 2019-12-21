The Fastest 1080p Gaming Monitor: The TUF Gaming VG279QM, 280Hz

ASUS has recently released the TUF Gaming VG279QM, which delivers a refresh rate of up to 280 Hz. This makes the ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM, the fastest 1080p, gaming monitor currently on the market.

The TUF Gaming VG279QM monitor offers a 1080p resolution at a 280 Hz refresh rate!

Now, this screen can show up to 280 frames per second, but the connected computer drives the screen, and to achieve that level of frames per second, the machine will need to have a very high-end graphics card and CPU. And in that case, you are only limited to a resolution of 1080p which doesn't make a lot of sense for high-end components but if you are into eSports gaming, then the ASUS VG279QM is a perfect choice as 280 Hz is an insanely fast response time which can give you the edge in those fast-paced titles.

The technical specs of this monitor are amazing as well, using the IPS panel, this monitor offers 1ms response time, G-Sync, and adaptive sync support. G-Sync and adaptive sync support make it that if your GPU isn't able to push out 280 frames, this monitor will make sure there is no screen tearing or stuttering by only displaying frames as your GPU finishes rendering them. The following are the detailed specifications of the display.





ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM Monitor Specifications:

Panel Size: Wide Screen 27.0"(68.47cm) 16:9

Color Saturation : 99% sRGB

Panel Type: IPS

True Resolution : 1920x1080

Display Viewing Area(HxV) : 597.6 x 336.15 mm

Display Surface: Non-glare

Pixel Pitch: 0.311 mm

Brightness(Max) : 400 cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio (Max) : 1000:1

Viewing Angle (CR≧10): 178°(H)/178°(V)

Response Time: 1ms (Gray to Gray)

Display Colors: 16.7M

Flicker-free : Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Support: Yes (HDR-10 )

Refresh Rate(max) : 280Hz(overclocking)

The back of the monitor offers some good connectivity having three display in ports, two being HDMI rated for HDMI 2.0 while having a single DisplayPort 1.2. The HDMI 2.0 specification allows for resolution of up to 4K at 60 frames per second, while the DisplayPort 1.2 offers support 3,840 x 2,160 resolution video at 60 frames per second.

TFT Central found this monitor on the website, Taobao, and this is seemingly the only website that this monitor is currently offered at. ASUS has stated that the VG279QM would be available in the US starting the week of January 13, 2020. US pricing for this monitor has not been released as of yet, but on Taobao.com, this monitor currently costs ¥ 3699 or around $500 US.