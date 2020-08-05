ASUS Introduces The World’s First HDMI 2.1 Certified Gaming Monitor

ASUS's Gaming Brand, Republic of Gamers, announces that it will be releasing the world's first HDMI 2.1 certified gaming monitor offering a screen size of up to 43 inches. This HDMI 2.1 certification has passed all compatibility and validation tests, which was conducted by Allion Labs, Inc.

The new ROG monitor will be compatible with next-generation consoles with the HDMI 2.1 certification. The HDMI 2.1 port gives a full bandwidth of up to 48 Gbps to support 4K UHD, or 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. The display also offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Allion Labs, Inc is an international company which has specialized in product testing. The Vice President of Logo & HW Validation Consulting at Allion Labs, Brian Shih, said, "ROG is the first partner to provide an HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor for certification. As a leading test lab in the world, it's our mission to assure products or services before they are launched. We are thrilled to be part of the success of ROG and this groundbreaking gaming monitor."

Allion Labs has subjected this monitor to a large number of different tests, including FRL Electrical, FRL Pixel Decoding, and FRL Protocol tests. All of these tests are labeled as Fixed Rate Link (FRL) tests, and ensure that this monitor will be completely compatible with upcoming HDMI 2.1 devices.

This monitor comes just before the release of the Xbox Series X and the Play Station 5, which are set to release later this year. ROG is planned to release three different models, having a variety of different screen sizes ranging from 27, 32, and even a 43-inch model. The variety of sizes means that if a gaming setup needs a smaller monitor but wants a high-end resolution and refresh rate, then they can purchase one of the smaller size monitors.

Sadly, at the time of writing, ASUS has yet to release any information regarding what these monitors will cost or when they will be available for purchase. ASUS has also not released any more technical specifications, like the type of panel and the video input ports.