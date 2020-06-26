ASUS Introduces the ZenScreen MB14AC Portable USB Monitor

ASUS unveils the MB14AC, which is a 14" IPS Full HD portable monitor that will be perfect for any at-home office or to be used as a portable secondary monitor. This portable monitor is designed with travelers in mind as the smaller size alongside the included foldable smart case can be used as a stand to prop the monitor up in either portrait or landscape mode.

ASUS unveils the MB14AC portable monitor that utilizes a Full HD resolution and an IPS panel for the display!

The MB14AC is a portable monitor that allows users to not only have more screen space but also enables users to be more productive. This portable monitor not only uses a single USB-C cable for both power and video transmission and only has an exceedingly slim 9 mm profile and weighs just 0.59 kg.

This portable monitor features easy setup as it only requires a single cord to both receive power as well as receive the video input. The single port is a USB Type-C port that uses an installed driver to support USB Type-A connectors to offer full compatibility. Since USB Type-C cables are reversible no more hassle of trying to ensure that the cable is the right way, users can just plug in the cable and begin to enjoy the extra screen space!

The design of this slim and stylish portable monitor is ideal for use a portable second monitor. The versatility of this monitor makes having to use a laptop not hurt overall efficiency. The 14" and 9 mm slim profile makes this monitor fit into virtually any travel bag. Alongside the total weight of this portable monitor just 590 grams.

This monitor also features automatic screen orientation meaning that the MB14AC can automatically detect its orientation and switch the monitor between the landscape mode and the portrait modes. The landscape mode is perfect for presentations and Microsoft excel sheets with a large number of columns, while the portrait mode will be perfect for documents and mobile websites.

This monitor features both a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and utilizes an IPS panel to offer wide viewing angles with minimal loss of color and contrast at even the most extreme viewing angles.

Sadly, ASUS hasn't released any pricing information regarding this monitor, although ASUS does offer the ASUS ZenScreen GO MB16AP portable monitor that is currently priced at $249.99 on Amazon. The MB16AP does provide some extra features when compared, but the MB14AC will have to be priced below the MB16AP.