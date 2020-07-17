ASUS Introduces the PN50: A New And Powerful Mini PC With Ryzen 4000 And Vega 7

ASUS has introduced the PN50: a new Mini PC powered by the Ryzen 7 4800U Mobile processor. It offers an incredibly small form factor, provides incredible connectivity, and can even support up to four displays with 4K resolutions. According to ASUS, The PN50 Mini PC can compete with traditional desktops.

ASUS Introduces the PN50, which offers some incredible features while keeping an amazingly small form factor

The PN50 Mini PC is perfect for a variety of home and business applications, and this Mini PC also offers a powerful performance by having the latest Ryzen 4000 mobile processors, which features Radeon Vea 7 graphics. Many people believe that smaller Mini-PCs often sacrifice performance for the smaller form factor, but the PN50 is ready to take on more demanding workloads.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Renders Show the Phone in All its Glory

The performance delivers a system performance of up to 35% better performance in both daily multitasking. In the PCMark 10, this PC scored an astounding 5280 points, which is a fantastic score for a Mini PC. In combination with that incredible CPU performance, the PN50 also utilizes the integrated Radeon Vega 7 graphics to enable users to connect up to four 4K monitors to this small PC.

The ability to support up to four displays makes this Mini PC perfect for virtually any setup or system. Some applications for this Mini PC is in high-resolution walls at various locations, having up to four screens powered by a single device can save in both costs and maintenance.

This Mini PC features not only a modern design but also a brushed aluminum finish, which allows this tiny PC to blend into to virtually any surrounding easily. The compact size also allows this PC to sit on your desk and not make a noticeable difference. This Mini PC keeps noise down to a minimum by creating just 21.9 dBA at idle, and this Mini PC makes only 34.7 dBA at full load.







For connectivity, The front of this PC features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 and a USB 3.2 Gen Type-C port, and below that, Type-C port also features a Micro SD card reader as well. The back of this Mini PC features an HDMI, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, an RJ4 Jack, two USB 3.2 Gen1 port, and the DC-in port. There is also a configurable port located below the HDMI and the USB Type-C port.