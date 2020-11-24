ASUS Introduces the New Chromebox 4: Featuring 10th Generation Intel Processors

ASUS announces the Chromebox 4; this is the latest Chrome-based ASUS device. This device features a 10th generation intel processor along with having a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 Port. The compact device is perfect for a home office or to power a television. This Chrome device is stated to have a price tag of $289 and should be available in December 2020.

ASUS reveals the Chromebox 4, a Chrome-based device featuring up to an Intel i7 10th generation processor

The Chromebox 4 can feature either Intel's 10th Generation processors or Celeron processors, paired with up to 8 GB of DDR4-2666 memory. This storage medium allows for both a fast, smooth performance experience. Users can also have either a 32G or 64G eMMC storage drive or a 128 GB M.2 SATA SSD; the maximum storage possible for the Chromebox 4 is a 256 GB M.2 SATA SSD.

The Chromebox 4 features the ability to support three 4K displays, allowing for a home office's heightened productivity. This device features two HDMI ports and a USB type C port, which can support display out. This ability to have three screens connected allows any workers to spread out various documents or allows for anyone to watch content comfortably at 4K.

The rear of this device features two HDMI ports, three USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a single Type-C port, and a single RJ45 port allowing for a wired connection. This wide array of ports powers the triple display or offers daisy chain USB Type-C devices.

The front of the Chromebox 4 features limited, having just two USB 3.2 ports and a single SD card slot for easy storage expansion. This front IO allows for easy connectivity for various devices to be easily and efficiently connected to the Chromebox 4.

Since this device utilizes the Chrome OS, this device can provide access to a wide array of Android applications and content. These applications allow users to enjoy their favorite applications from a large screen monitor or TV.

ASUS has stated that the Chromebox 4 will be available in December 2020, with no specific day set, and this mini-PC will feature a starting price tag of $289. This device will only be available in December for Noth America.