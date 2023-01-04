ASUS & Intel Offer Supernova SoM Laptop Design: CPU Die & LPDDR5X On The Same Package, 38% Size Reduction

ASUS and Intel have joined forces to offer a new chip package for laptops known as Supernova SoM which combines the latest Intel CPU die with LPDDR5X memory on the same package.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Laptops To Feature Supernova SoM Chip: Combining Intel CPU Dies With LPDDR5X Memory On The Same Package

Announced today with the ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X laptop, the Supernova SoM 'System on Module' design takes the latest Intel 13th Gen CPU dies and combines LPDDR5X memory on the same interposer for a complete package that not only offers a reduction in PCB area but also enables a simpler (reducing z-height) and stronger layout.

This design methodology allowed ASUS to optimize the power, ground, and data layers to perfectly match the motherboard layout and chassis. With this, ASUS has enabled up to 155W of combined CPU and GPU power within the same chassis size while reducing the motherboard core (PCB) area by 38% (50x60mm vs 44.7x42mm). This new SOC package not only helps reduce the motherboard area but also allows for better cooling designs and pushes the GPU VRM to new heights, allowing for faster graphics performance. This further allows for a TGP increase of 15% versus the previous gen designs.

Having LPDDR5X memory sitting right next to the CPU also allows for higher clock speeds which raise both CPU and GPU performance. And to top it all off, ASUS makes use of liquid cooling TIM underneath a custom 3D vapor chamber cooling system that provides exceptional cooling within a ridiculously small chassis.

The use of liquid metal TIM reduces operating temperature by 7 degrees Celsius. Besides the internal design, the ASUS ZenBook Pro X16 OLED laptop is loaded with a range of technologies including Intel's 13th Gen CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs with Studio-Grade drivers, and a design that is crafted for content creators.

ASUS will be announcing the availability and pricing of its ZenBook Pro class laptops shortly.