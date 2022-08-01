New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.6.0 to Add Free Rogue-Lite-Inspired New Game Mode

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.6.0 will be deployed tomorrow across all platforms, adding a new game mode.

The new title update will be rolled out tomorrow at 2 pm UTC/GMT, 2 pm CET, 8 am EDT, 5 am PDT, and 10 pm AEST on PlayStation and Xbox platforms alongside PC. Whereas PS5 players will be required to download 12.5GB of new data, those on PS4 are presented with a 17.5GB download file. On PC, the update weighs in at 23.7GB, while the Xbox One update clocks in at 19.6GB. The update weighs in the biggest on Xbox Series X|S – 26GB.

As said, the new update adds the new, rogue-lite-inspired, ‘The Forgotten Saga’ free game mode in which players are presented with a “formidable challenge for players with a unique quest to defy fate.” The new mode can be accessed by those who have reached Asgard. The new title update also packs various fixes and improvements, which have been listed in the official release notes down below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.6.0 Release Notes BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS EXPANSION 3: DAWN OF RAGNARÖK MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES Addressed The movable light beam in Alethorpis stuck, making it impossible to solve the puzzle for the Book of the Knowledge.

Unable to move the stone block to obtain the Dwarven Blacksmith Cloak in Svaldal. ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES Addressed Cannot complete the quest Wedding Horns, as Rued spawns in dead. WORLD Addressed Reda only offers one daily contract instead of two. MASTERY CHALLENGE Addressed Anderitum Hideout Raven Challenge: Addressed the persisting issue that prevents the looting of the key from Destroyer if the player has already acquired it without unlocking the door. MISCELLANEOUS Addressed When using Dual Spears the light combo finisher attack doesn't work as intended.

When using the Algurnir Dane Axe, perks from other Bows and Gear will not activate.

Twilight pack shows as available for purchase when it is owned on Xbox and PC platforms.

Discounts for owning gear from a pack in the animus store isn't consistent.

The VFX from the Blood Elf Eye-Wrap gear can be seen during some cutscenes.

Selecting "Sell all trinkets" at a store will sell trade goods as well. UI/HUD Addressed Button prompts in pop-up messages in the store do not align correctly with the pop-up box.

Incorrect thumbnail for Edward Kenway's outfit in the Inventory screen.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Stadia.