Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Adds New River Raid Maps, Nightmare Difficulty, and More

By Nathan Birch
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The next update Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches tomorrow, and it adds a variety of new content, including three new River Raid maps, the bone-crushing new Aesir (Nightmare) difficulty, and, of course, a wide variety of smaller gameplay tweaks and improvements.

Here’s a rundown of all the new content Ubisoft Montreal has prepared for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.3.1:

River Raids Update

  • Added 3 new Rivers to the RIVER RAIDS game mode. (Erriff, Berbha, Rhine)
    • Face 2 River Champions and the new Champions of the Faith. Defeat them to get your hands on new weapons.
  • Added new rewards to River Raids (Lugh's Armor and 5 weapons - including a short sword)
  • Jomsviking Hall can be upgraded to Level 4-5, allowing players to hire Jomsviking of Level 4-5, respectively.
    • Jomsviking of higher rank can carry more rations and do more damage to enemies.
  • River Raid Longship cargo can be upgraded to Level 4-5.
  • 3 new abilities can be found in River Raids monasteries:
    • Spinning Harpoon = Eivor performs a spinning attack that can be combined with other harpoon-based abilities. Enemies caught in the spin are knocked back
    • Percussion Arrow = Hit an enemy's Shield to create a shockwave that staggers and damages nearby enemies.
    • Precision Axe Throw = Eivor performs a devastating axe throw that targets an enemy's weak point.

Rune Perk Changes 

  • Targeted Rune socketing - This update means that RUNES will only affect the weapon they are socketed in, allowing players to create more targeted loadouts.
    • For example, you could fill your left-hand weapon with Attack runes and your right-hand weapon with Stun runes so that both weapons have very different effects.
    • Some stats will stay global (example: Assassination damages, Fire damages, etc.).
    • No changes have been made to Runes slotted on armor; they will still impact your character as a whole.
  • Perk & Rune Perk Cap removal - We also removed the CAP that prevented Perks & Rune Perks (diamond shape) effects from stacking beyond a certain threshold.
    • Players will now always see the impact of their Perks and be able to create more specialized loadouts.

Difficulty Setting Adjustments

  • Added Aesir (Nightmare) combat difficulty to the game.
    • +200% damages received
    • Standard damage inflicted
    • -40% rations heal
    • -38% Parry timing windows
  • Players will now heal according to their selected difficulty setting:
    • Easy & Default = 100%
    • Hard = 80%
    • Very Hard = 60%
    • Nightmare = 60%

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.3.1 weighs in at around 25 GB on PC, 26 GB on Xbox One, 34 GB on Xbox Series X/S, 30 GB on PS4, and 14 GB on PS5. As mentioned, the update also includes a variety of fixes and tweaks – you can get the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. Update 1.3.0 drops tomorrow (August 7).

