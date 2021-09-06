Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Adds New River Raid Maps, Nightmare Difficulty, and More

The next update Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches tomorrow, and it adds a variety of new content, including three new River Raid maps, the bone-crushing new Aesir (Nightmare) difficulty, and, of course, a wide variety of smaller gameplay tweaks and improvements.

Here’s a rundown of all the new content Ubisoft Montreal has prepared for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.3.1:

River Raids Update Added 3 new Rivers to the RIVER RAIDS game mode. (Erriff, Berbha, Rhine) Face 2 River Champions and the new Champions of the Faith. Defeat them to get your hands on new weapons.

Added new rewards to River Raids (Lugh's Armor and 5 weapons - including a short sword)

Jomsviking Hall can be upgraded to Level 4-5, allowing players to hire Jomsviking of Level 4-5, respectively. Jomsviking of higher rank can carry more rations and do more damage to enemies.

River Raid Longship cargo can be upgraded to Level 4-5.

3 new abilities can be found in River Raids monasteries: Spinning Harpoon = Eivor performs a spinning attack that can be combined with other harpoon-based abilities. Enemies caught in the spin are knocked back Percussion Arrow = Hit an enemy's Shield to create a shockwave that staggers and damages nearby enemies. Precision Axe Throw = Eivor performs a devastating axe throw that targets an enemy's weak point.

Rune Perk Changes Targeted Rune socketing - This update means that RUNES will only affect the weapon they are socketed in, allowing players to create more targeted loadouts. For example, you could fill your left-hand weapon with Attack runes and your right-hand weapon with Stun runes so that both weapons have very different effects. Some stats will stay global (example: Assassination damages, Fire damages, etc.). No changes have been made to Runes slotted on armor; they will still impact your character as a whole.

Perk & Rune Perk Cap removal - We also removed the CAP that prevented Perks & Rune Perks (diamond shape) effects from stacking beyond a certain threshold. Players will now always see the impact of their Perks and be able to create more specialized loadouts.

Difficulty Setting Adjustments Added Aesir (Nightmare) combat difficulty to the game. +200% damages received Standard damage inflicted -40% rations heal -38% Parry timing windows

Players will now heal according to their selected difficulty setting: Easy & Default = 100% Hard = 80% Very Hard = 60% Nightmare = 60%



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.3.1 weighs in at around 25 GB on PC, 26 GB on Xbox One, 34 GB on Xbox Series X/S, 30 GB on PS4, and 14 GB on PS5. As mentioned, the update also includes a variety of fixes and tweaks – you can get the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. Update 1.3.0 drops tomorrow (August 7).