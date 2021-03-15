Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.2 Update Adds Gear Transmog, New Skills, Extra Cats, and More

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a big new update tomorrow, which promises to address a long list of issues and add some fun features, such as the ability to visually redesign your gear, new skills and camera options, and more. You may want to free up some disc space for this one, as it will gobble up around 18 GB on Xbox Series X/S, a bit under 16 GB on PC, and around 12 GB on Xbox One, PS4, and PS5.

Here are your partial patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.2.0:

Change Appearance / Transmog We added Change Appearance aka Transmog to the game. Change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar’s blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver. “This piece was already exceptionally beautiful, but if there’s anyone who could improve it, it’s me!” —Gunnar

Changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory. New Skills Fearless Leaper - When activated, the leap attack damage has a larger area of effect and can be done at any height.

Raven’s Loot - Your raven gathers loot from targets killed with ranged attacks.

Loot Food - Eivor now has a higher chance of looting food from dead bodies. Close Camera Option We added a close camera option to the game. Once toggled, it will activate a closer camera during regular gameplay.

The camera will zoom out during combat encounters.

The option can be toggled in the Gameplay menu. Ostara Festival We added in-game support for the Ostara Festival. The Ostara Festival will be available from March 18 to April 8. It will feature a bloomy Ravensthorpe, some unique side activities (such as egg hunts), and special rewards.

We’ll provide more details about the Ostara Season content in the First Look article coming March 18. Game Improvements Miscellaneous There will now be more cats throughout England. The best clutter.

Foxes should no longer spawn inside Lunden.

Addressed an issue that downgraded Ubisoft Connect Rewards (i.e. Spartan bow, Moonlight Axe).

Improved character physics behavior when running up the stairs. Clothes no longer go brrr.

Small boats will now catch fire when throwing torches at them. Balancing Addressed an issue that caused Skadi's Blade's perk to remain inactive when conditions are met.

Addressed an issue that caused the boar master's melee attack not to build up fire damage on the player.

Addressed an issue that caused Petra's Arc perk to remain inactive above 90% HP.

Addressed an issue that caused the Huntsman rune to be activated when conditions are not met.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to break the heavy runic attack of Kjotve with light attacks during the third phase.

Addressed an issue that prevented Guaranteed Assassination from working and reduced damage dealt after acquiring the Shoulder Bash ability.

If you need to know about ever minor bug fix, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ver. 1.2.0, right here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. The 1.2.0 update drops tomorrow (March 16).