Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Looks Surprisingly Good With an Isometric Camera

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, like every other entry in the open-world series by Ubisoft, features a third-person camera, but the game looks surprisingly good with a different type of camera, as shown in a new video.

Flurdeh shared on YouTube a new video showcasing the game running with an isometric camera, turning Viking Age's Norway and England into great-looking miniature worlds. You can check out the video below.

Using Tilt Shift to turn Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Norway and England into a miniature world. With its tiny inhabitants waddling around going on about their lives.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest entry in the series by Ubisoft. The massive open-world game set in the Viking Age is an extremely good one, although it doesn't feature any major change in the formula, as I highlighted in my review:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a definite step up for the series, thanks to the many tweaks made to the RPG mechanics that powered the previous two entries in the series, better storytelling, great atmosphere, and meaningful side-content. Even with the tweaks, however, the game is still an Assassin's Creed game at heart, so those who are not into the Ubisoft open-world game design will hardly change their opinion with the game. Everyone else will probably love every second of Eivor's adventure, especially if they are into Vikings and ancient Norse culture.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide.