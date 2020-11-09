Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Runs Best On Xbox One; Temporal Reconstruction Confirmed For All Current-Gen Consoles

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla runs best on Xbox One X, as this version of the game runs at the highest resolution possible on current-gen consoles and with some exclusive enhancements.

A new video shared by VG Tech today confirms that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla runs best on Xbox One X. The game's resolution ranges from 3840x2160 and 2432x1368, but rarely hits native 3840x2160. This version of the game also comes with improved LOD transition distance, longer draw distance, and improved texture quality.

On PlayStation 4 Pro, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla dynamic resolution ranges from 2560x1400 to 1824x1026.

On base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S, resolutions are considerably lower, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla highest native resolution on Xbox One S being 1600x900.

On all current-gen consoles, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla uses a form of temporal reconstruction that lets them hit their highest possible resolution when rendering below it.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 10th on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.