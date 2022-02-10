Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Trailer Shows Off its Huge World, Story, More

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the expansion being promoted as the AC franchise’s biggest ever, arrives in a month and Ubisoft has dropped a deep-dive trailer showcasing what players can expect. It seems Ubisoft’s promises about Dawn of Ragnarok’s size are likely the real deal, as the expansion’s new Norse-mythology-inspired world looks to be massive and beautiful. We also get a peek at some of new powers you’ll gain while playing as Odin (all of which can be brought back into the main game) and the story that will carry you through the DLC. You can check out the full trailer for yourself, below.

The Division Heartland Tarkov-Style Gameplay, Classes, and More Detailed in Insider Report

Looking pretty meaty! Need to know more about what Ubisoft Montreal is cooking up for Dawn of Ragnarok? Here are the expansion’s key features:

Wield the Powers of a God - Wield incredible, otherworldly powers. Absorb new abilities from those you’ve defeated and use them to slay all who stand in your way. Shape-shift into a raven for spectacular assassinations or resurrect your defeated foes to fight on your side. Transform your skin into magma to protect yourself, infuse your weapon with ice to unleash devastating strikes, and more.

- Wield incredible, otherworldly powers. Absorb new abilities from those you’ve defeated and use them to slay all who stand in your way. Shape-shift into a raven for spectacular assassinations or resurrect your defeated foes to fight on your side. Transform your skin into magma to protect yourself, infuse your weapon with ice to unleash devastating strikes, and more. Journey Into Norse Myth - Faced with visions of a new threat, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin and enter the mythical dwarven realm of Svartalfheim, a beautiful but hostile world under invasion. From underground forges to soaring golden peaks, immerse yourself in a vast, perilous new world of Norse mythology as you embrace your fate as a Norse god.

- Faced with visions of a new threat, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin and enter the mythical dwarven realm of Svartalfheim, a beautiful but hostile world under invasion. From underground forges to soaring golden peaks, immerse yourself in a vast, perilous new world of Norse mythology as you embrace your fate as a Norse god. Fight New Enemies of Ice and Fire - Face off against Jotnars, foes of ice from Jotunheim, and Muspels, new enemies of fire from Muspelheim. Battle a wide range of enemy archetypes, infiltrate their strongholds, and wield their own powers against them as you grow stronger. At the head of this army stands Surtr, an unkillable fire giant and the greatest enemy that Odin has ever faced.

- Face off against Jotnars, foes of ice from Jotunheim, and Muspels, new enemies of fire from Muspelheim. Battle a wide range of enemy archetypes, infiltrate their strongholds, and wield their own powers against them as you grow stronger. At the head of this army stands Surtr, an unkillable fire giant and the greatest enemy that Odin has ever faced. Experience Odin’s Personal Saga - As Odin, embark on a desperate quest to rescue your son, Baldr, from imprisonment at the hands of an unspeakable foe. Use your wit and cunning to infiltrate hostile territory, gain dwarven allies, and take revenge on Baldr’s captors. Odin’s journey will force him to confront his own fate against the certain doom of Ragnarök.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. The Dawn of Ragnarok expansion launches on March 10 and will set you back $40.