Menu
Company

Assassin’s Creed Unreal Engine 5 Remake Looks Incredible in New Concept Trailer

Francesco De Meo
Sep 2, 2022
Assassin's Creed

An Assassin's Creed remake powered by Unreal Engine 5 would look incredible, judging from a new concept trailer that has been shared online.

Teaser Play, who has been making some impressive Unreal Engine 5-powered concept trailers for various future and hypothetical titles, shared today a new trailer showcasing a modern remake of the first entry in the series by Ubisoft. Taking advantage of tech such as Lumen, Nanite, and ray tracing, the trailer looks amazing.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Bonus Quest Artwork Leaks Online

In this video we are going to imagine Assassin's Creed Remake, A great nostalgic game that we need now in next gen graphics, we tried to use all the power and features of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate this such as Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing and Metahuman.

Hopefully, this video can give the overall picture of a possible remake and clarify the expectations of the fans from it for the Developers.

 

According to rumors circulating online, an official Assassin's Creed remake is currently in the works alongside the next entry in the series, called AC Mirage. This remake will supposedly use assets from this game and will be offered as part of the game's Season Pass. Ubisoft has yet to confirm if this remake is indeed in the works, but as Mirage will be officially unveiled during next week's Ubisoft Forward, we will likely hear more about this remake next week as well if it is indeed in the works.

The latest entry in the series is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is now available on PC, consoles, Stadia and Luna. Learn more about the game by checking out my review:

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Will Be a Return to the Basics; Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake Is in the Works – Rumor

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a definite step up for the series, thanks to the many tweaks made to the RPG mechanics that powered the previous two entries in the series, better storytelling, great atmosphere, and meaningful side-content. Even with the tweaks, however, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still an Assassin's Creed game at heart, so those who are not into the Ubisoft open-world game design will hardly change their opinion with the game. Everyone else will probably love every second of Eivor's adventure, especially if they are into Vikings and ancient Norse culture.

Products mentioned in this post

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
USD 15

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order