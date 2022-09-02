Assassin’s Creed Unreal Engine 5 Remake Looks Incredible in New Concept Trailer

An Assassin's Creed remake powered by Unreal Engine 5 would look incredible, judging from a new concept trailer that has been shared online.

Teaser Play, who has been making some impressive Unreal Engine 5-powered concept trailers for various future and hypothetical titles, shared today a new trailer showcasing a modern remake of the first entry in the series by Ubisoft. Taking advantage of tech such as Lumen, Nanite, and ray tracing, the trailer looks amazing.

In this video we are going to imagine Assassin's Creed Remake, A great nostalgic game that we need now in next gen graphics, we tried to use all the power and features of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate this such as Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing and Metahuman.

Hopefully, this video can give the overall picture of a possible remake and clarify the expectations of the fans from it for the Developers.

According to rumors circulating online, an official Assassin's Creed remake is currently in the works alongside the next entry in the series, called AC Mirage. This remake will supposedly use assets from this game and will be offered as part of the game's Season Pass. Ubisoft has yet to confirm if this remake is indeed in the works, but as Mirage will be officially unveiled during next week's Ubisoft Forward, we will likely hear more about this remake next week as well if it is indeed in the works.

The latest entry in the series is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is now available on PC, consoles, Stadia and Luna. Learn more about the game by checking out my review:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a definite step up for the series, thanks to the many tweaks made to the RPG mechanics that powered the previous two entries in the series, better storytelling, great atmosphere, and meaningful side-content. Even with the tweaks, however, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still an Assassin's Creed game at heart, so those who are not into the Ubisoft open-world game design will hardly change their opinion with the game. Everyone else will probably love every second of Eivor's adventure, especially if they are into Vikings and ancient Norse culture.