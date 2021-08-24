Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Patch 1.6 Frame Rate Test Video Highlights Solid Performance On Xbox Series X

Assassin's Creed Odyssey seems to run great on Xbox Series X with the recently released 1.6 patch.

A new frame rate test video shared by Cycu1 highlights how the game manages to run at smooth 60 FPS most of the time. You can check out the video below.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Receives 60FPS Boost Update on Next-gen Consoles

While a frame rate test video isn't available for Assassin's Creed Odyssey on PlayStation 5, the gameplay footage shared online so far shows how the game seems to run just as well on Sony's current-generation console.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey was released on PC and consoles back in 2018. The previous main entry in the series by Ubisoft is set in Ancient Greece and built upon the RPG mechanics introduced by Assassin's Creed Origin.

Choose your fate in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

From outcast to living legend, embark on an odyssey to uncover the secrets of your past and change the fate of Ancient Greece. TRAVEL TO ANCIENT GREECE

From lush vibrant forests to volcanic islands and bustling cities, start a journey of exploration and encounters in a war torn world shaped by gods and men. FORGE YOUR LEGEND

Your decisions in Assassin's Creed Odyssey will impact how your odyssey unfolds. Play through multiple endings thanks to the new dialogue system and the choices you make. Customize your gear, ship, and special abilities to become a legend. FIGHT ON A NEW SCALE

Demonstrate your warrior's abilities in large scale epic battles between Athens and Sparta featuring hundreds of soldiers, or ram and cleave your way through entire fleets in naval battles across the Aegean Sea. GAZE IN WONDER

Experience the Assassin's Creed Odyssey action in a whole new light with Tobii Eye Tracking. The Extended View feature gives you a broader perspective of the environment, and the Dynamic Light and Sun Effects immerse you in the sandy dunes according to where you set your sights. Tagging, aiming and locking on your targets becomes a lot more natural when you can do it by looking at them. Let your vision lead the way and enhance your gameplay.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The 1.6 patch is now live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.