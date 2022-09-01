Assassin’s Creed Mirage Bonus Quest Artwork Leaks Online

New Assassin’s Creed Mirage artwork surfaced online, showing a little more of the yet-to-be-officially revealed next entry in the series.

The new artwork, which started making the rounds online today thanks to Codex, confirms the name of one of the game's quests, possibly a DLC quest, The Forty Thieves. Judging from the name, this quest is likely inspired by Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, one of the Arabian Nights stories. The artwork can be found here.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is reportedly the final name of the smaller entry in the series called Rift. The game will be set between 860 and 870 in Baghdad and will star Basim in his youth. Unlike previous entries in the series like AC Odyssey and AC Valhalla, the upcoming game will be a return to the series' roots, toning down the RPG elements of its predecessors considerably, doing away with mechanics like dialogue choices, gender selection, and more. Alongside the new game, Ubisoft is also working on a remake of the first entry in the series, which will reuse assets from Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has yet to be officially announced, but an official reveal is expected to come during this year's Ubisoft Forward, which will air on September 10th.