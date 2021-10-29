Assassin’s Creed Infinity Won’t Be Free-to-Play; Game Will Be Very Innovative

Assassin's Creed Infinity will not be a free-to-play game, and it will be very innovative, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

Speaking during Ubisoft's latest investor earning call, as reported by Gamespot, the company's CEO said that the game, while innovative, will have all the elements players love, including a lot of narrative elements. Guillemot also commented on the game's current state, saying that it is still in the early stage of development.

It's not going to be a free-to-play game. This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It's going to be a very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in all the other Assassin's Creed games, all the elements that they love right from the start. So it's going to be a huge game. But with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past.

With Assassin's Creed Valhalla being Ubisoft's second largest profit-generating game ever, it's not surprising to learn that the publisher is in no rush to release Assassin's Creed Infinity. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is also getting more content next year, so it will definitely be a while until Assassin's Creed Infinity releases.

Assassin's Creed Infinity is currently in development for yet to be announced systems. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.