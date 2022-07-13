Menu
Assassin’s Creed Headed to Baghdad for Next Game Says Insider, Aztec Rumor Refuted

Nathan Birch
Jul 13, 2022
Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Where in the world is the Assassin’s Creed franchise headed next? New rumors have again begun bubbling up, although it seems the insiders are not in agreement on the specifics. Recently insider ACG, who has delivered some accurate information about Ubisoft games in the past, dropped this rather succinct tweet.

Ah, but before you get too worked up about an Aztec AC, gaming’s preeminent insider Jason Schreier popped up on Reddit to refute the rumor. According to Schreier, the next Assassin’s Creed will take place in Baghdad, and after that, the live-service Assassin’s Creed Infinity will touch on multiple time periods and cultures, with the Aztecs not being among them.

"The next [Assassin’s Creed] game is Rift, which is set in Baghdad. After that will be AC Infinity, and while that's going to include a bunch of different games/experiences/biomes/whatever you want to call them, I've heard about the main two and neither of them are Aztec."

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the “Rift” Schreier references is reportedly a “fill-in” Assassin’s Creed title meant to tide us over while Ubisoft Quebec works to launch Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Reportedly, this new game began as a major expansion to AC Valhalla, perhaps similar in scope to Dawn of Ragnarok, but Ubisoft Montreal has now split it off as a standalone title. Apparently, the game will star the AC universe’s reincarnation of Loki, Basim, and will be a somewhat smaller-scale experience, casting aside the usual huge open-world for more linear stealth-based gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Rift is rumored to arrive either late this year or in early 2023. A launch window for Assassin’s Creed Infinity has yet to be revealed. A major Ubisoft Forward presentation is slated for September 10, so hopefully, we’ll learn more about one of both games then.

