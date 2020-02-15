ASRock B550AM gaming motherboard for AMD's Ryzen CPUs has been pictured. The motherboard is a rebadge of the B450 low-power "Promontory" chipset which made its initial debut back in October 2019.

ASRock's B550AM Motherboard For AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs Pictured - Cheapers Boards With Still Great Power Delivery

The ASRock B550AM motherboard is based on a chipset that is guaranteed to support all third-generation Ryzen desktop processors out of the box. Since this motherboard offers support for Ryzen third-generation processors, there is support for PCIe 4.0. Only the first slot of this mATX motherboard features support for PCIe 4.0.

The images of the B550AM were from the leaker @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, who is a PC Hardware leaker. Some of the main features of this motherboard include:

Specifications The AM4 socket is wired to four DDR4 DIMM slots that support dual-channel DDR4 memory. The board's PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, requires a Ryzen 3rd generation processors, but if you still use older Ryzen processors, this slot is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 specifications. There another expansion slot is a PCI-Express x4 wired to the B550A chipset, which is most likely an older generation slot. There is also an M.2-22110 slot that has PCIe 3.0 x4 and SATA 6 Gbps wiring. Alongside the M.2-22110 slot, this motherboard features six SATA 6 Gbps ports. For RGB lighting, there seem to be two 4-pin RGB headers and a single 3-pin ARGB header.



Connectivity This motherboard provides two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one of these ports being in the Type-C form factor, and six USB 3.2 gen one port. Alongside these USB ports, this motherboard provides supports for WLAN (most likely 802.11ac), and this motherboard also offers a 1 GbE wired interface.



This motherboard is packed with a whopping 10 VRM phases using ASRock's Digi power design, and there is also a sizable heatsink on the VRM's for cooling that is a level of VRM circuitry that we've only seen on the higher-end X-series chipsets in recent years.

ASRock didn't reveal pricing or if this motherboard will be coming to the retail market as it was previously stated to only be available as an OEM exclusive. If this motherboard comes to retail, then this would be perfect for PC builders that don't need a large amount of connectivity or expansion, which is primarily offered by the X570 motherboards. Still, this board does provide proper VRM circuitry to handle high-end Ryzen CPUs.