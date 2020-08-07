ASRock has officially introduced its latest DeskMini Barebone PCs which come in AMD X300 and Intel H470 flavors to support the Ryzen 4000G Renoir & 10th Gen Core CPUs, respectively. These barebone PCs share very similar designs and come in a 1.92L small form factor PC case that can easily be accommodated almost anywhere.

ASRock's DeskMini X300 & H470 Barebone SFF PC Introduced, Powered by AMD Ryzen 4000G Renoir & Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs

The ASRock DeskMini X300 leaked a while ago and we saw it running alongside the Ryzen 4000 Renoir APU. Now, the barebone PC is coming to retail shelves and ASRock has detailed its next-generation design which comes in both Intel and AMD flavors. First, we will be talking about the AMD side.

ASRock DeskMini X300 (AMD Ryzen) Barebone PC:

The DeskMini X300 barebone PC comes in two flavors, the standard X300, and the X300W. The only difference between both is that the X300W features an Intel WiFi kit. The rest of the specifications are the same between the two variants. So starting with those, the barebone PC will support AMD's Ryzen 4000G Renoir, Ryzen 3000G Picasso, and Ryzen 2000G Raven Ridge APUs with TDPs of up to 65W. This means that the entire range of AM4 desktop APUs based on the Zen core architecture is supported by the PC.







The barebone PC also offers support for two DDR4-2933 SO-DIMM memory with capacities of up to 64 GB, 2 SATA 3 ports, 2 Ultra M.2 slots, both of which are Gen 3 x4 capable but the second one will be operating at Gen 3x2 when running an Athlon 200GE APU. There's also an M.2 slot that houses the WiFi & Bluetooth module. As for the I/O, the board comes with 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports & a single USB 2.0 port. The PC comes with a 120W/19W adapter to power up. Display outputs include HDMI & Display Port (D-Sub).

ASRock mentions that its X300 motherboard supports overclocking through BIOS which can extract up to 5-10% better performance than stock. The memory can also be tuned up to 3200 MHz which will allow for faster graphics performance. To support overclocking, the X300 chipset motherboard comes with MOSFET heatsinks to sustain the higher heat output while overclocking. The barebone itself comes with a nice brushed metal finish on the front and large exhaust vents on the sides and back of the case.

ASRock DeskMini H470 (Intel 10th Gen) Barebone PC:

The ASRock DeskMini H470 is very similar to its AMD X300 based counterpart. It features support for Intel's 10th Gen Core CPUs all the way up to the 10 Core, Core i9-10900 CPU (65W). Only 65W processors are supported by the DeskMini H470 as the 95W125W chips break past the maximum power barrier that the system can provide.







The barebone PC also offers support for two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory with capacities of up to 64 GB, 2 SATA 3 ports, and a single M.2 Ultra slot. There's also an M.2 slot that houses the WiFi & Bluetooth module. As for the I/O, the board comes with 7 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. The PC comes with a 120W/19W adapter to power up. Display outputs include HDMI & Display Port (D-Sub).

While the system doesn't feature overclocking support, ASRock does include its BFB technology which allows users to adjust the PL1 rating through BIOS to boost the base frequency, allowing much better performance. For this purpose, ASRock includes 60A power chokes and MOSFET heatsink on the Intel platform too. A unique feature of both barebone systems is that it comes bundled with a VESA Mount Kit.

ASRock hasn't detailed the prices nor the availability of its DeskMini series but OEMs are expected to introduce their Ryzen 4000G systems in late Q3 2020.