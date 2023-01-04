ASRock Unveils Brand New 34″ & 27″ Phantom Gaming Monitors, Up To 240Hz

ASRock is releasing two brand new Phantom Gaming monitor designs in 34" & 27" flavors, offering up to 240Hz refresh rates.

ASRock Makes Phantom Gaming Monitor Lineup Official At CES: 34" & 27" Designs With Up To 240Hz Refresh Rate

Press Release: ASRock's Phantom Gaming monitor portfolio covers a wide-ranging gaming monitor with screen sizes ranging from 27" to 34", various aspect ratios (16:9, 21:9), resolutions from Full HD up to WQHD (3440x1440), with refresh rates from 165 Hz up to 240 Hz and response times as low as 1ms.ASRock provides a series of gaming monitors for gamers of any budget and demand.

"ASRock is excited to launch the new Phantom Gaming monitors at CES 2023," said Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock Motherboard & Gaming Monitor Business Unit. "Every gamer desires perfectly smooth gameplay and peak performance, we expect to provide advanced gaming gear for gamers to conquer the battlefield."

Gameplay without Limits

Most of the Phantom Gaming monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium. AMD FreeSync Premium levels up users' gaming experience with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency. In addition, the Phantom Gaming monitor line-up comes with HDR technology to offer users vivid gameplay with more detail and better color accuracy.

Stable Wi-Fi Signal, Smooth Gaming Experience

The high-end models of ASRock Phantom Gaming monitor are equipped with the exclusive design of an Integrated Wi-Fi Antenna. By connecting the built-in Wi-Fi antenna to your PC, the Wi-Fi signal will be no longer masked by the desk. Moreover, the antenna is compatible with Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E/7 and offers 7dBi peak gain that improves the PC's Wi-Fi signal, and helps gamers to enjoy fluid gameplay without latency.

Make Your Style on PG Mini-OLED

Each of the gamers is unique, and their gaming gear should be able to reflect their personality characteristics. The flagship ASRock PG34WQ15R3A Phantom Gaming monitor features a 1.3-inch OLED display on the monitor stand, allowing gamers to customize images or GIFs on it. It's time to show your style.