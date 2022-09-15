ASRock Intros Its First Phantom Gaming Monitor With Integrated Wi-Fi Antenna, AMD Freesync & 165Hz Refresh Rate

ASRock introduces the company's initial entry into the gaming display marketplace with the new Phantom Gaming monitor. ASRock's new Phantom gaming monitors, including PG34WQ15R2B & PG27FF1A, are developed for first-person shooters, realistic combat games, and other high-speed games and experiences.

ASRock reveals its first phantom gaming monitor with an integrated Wi-Fi antenna, perfect for fast-paced gaming

The ASRock Phantom Gaming monitors will be founded on a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (MPRT) response time, allowing gamers to be one step ahead of the competition during any game. The Phantom Gaming monitor offers premium functions such as HDR, Flicker-free, and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies, granting gamers an outstanding gaming experience.

Our goal is to create gaming lineups across the board. We are ecstatic to announce Phantom Gaming monitor, committed to making high-performance and reliable products to gamers. — Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock motherboard & gaming monitor business unit

The ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34WQ15R2B monitor stands out from other gaming monitors because it is the first gaming monitor with built-in Wi-Fi antennas. The user's desk space will not mask the Wi-Fi signal by connecting the built-in Wi-Fi antennas directly to the PC. Furthermore, the antenna offers a 7dBi peak gain, improving the computer's Wi-Fi signal and assisting gamers in enjoying fluid gameplay without any risk of latency.

The ergonomic-designed stands on the Phantom Gaming monitors focus on die-hard gamers and enthusiasts by giving consumers more room to seek an optimized viewing position, including options such as tilt, height, and swivel adjustments. For inputs, the Phantom Gaming monitors have a single DisplayPort supporting up to 165 Hz refresh rate. The two additional HDMI 2.0 ports are perfect for those who need secondary displays and compatible consoles — a must for any current PC gaming rig.

ASRock steps into the gaming monitor era for Phantom Gaming fans, which is a serious decision on the company's part, and one that the company did not take lightly. Phantom Gaming Monitors are expected to achieve the philosophy of the Phantom Gaming brand perfectly. The company is dedicated to designing monitors that merge the necessity of performance, quality, stability, compatibility, and durability with a unique design.