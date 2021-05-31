ASRock Unleashes X570S PG Riptide & B550 PG Riptide Motherboards For AMD Ryzen Desktop CPUs

ASRock has announced two brand new motherboards within its AMD 500-series lineup, the X570S PG Riptide and the B550S PG Riptide. Both motherboards are fully compatible with Ryzen Desktop CPUs and APUs.

ASRock X570S PG Riptide & B550 PG Riptide Motherboards Unleashed For AMD Ryzen Desktop CPUs

The PG Riptide from ASRock is a brand new series within its motherboard portfolio. The two new products launching within this series are the X570S PG Riptide and the B550 PG Riptide. The new X570S PG Riptide is ASRock's second passively cooled X570 design with the first being the ASRock X570 Aqua which had its PCH liquid-cooled. Following are details on both motherboards.

The Fastest AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Cards From Sapphire (TOXIC Extreme) & ASRock (OC Formula) Are Also The Most Expensive, Starting at Over €2000

ASRock X570S PG Riptide

The ASRock X570S PG Riptide features the AM4 socket which can support AMD Ryzen CPUs all the way up to Ryzen 5000 series. The motherboard houses the AM4 socket and is powered by an 8+4 pin connector configuration that powers the 10 Phase Digi Power (Dr.MOS) VRMs. The board offers support for up to 128 GB memory capacity with speeds of up to DDR4-5000+ (OC). The VRMs are covered by a single-sided aluminum heatsink with an XXL Aluminum Alloy design.

















Expansion on the motherboard includes three PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, three PCIe 4.0 x1 slots, and dual M.2 Gen 4 slots out of which one is covered by an M.2 armor heatsink. Storage options include six SATA III ports and the PCH next to the slots is passively cooled by a large aluminum heatsink block. The PCH heatsink features ASRock's Polychrome Sync RGB LEDs. There's also an additional M.2 slot for WiFi support located next to the audio circuitry. I/O on the motherboard includes 1 Antenna, 1 PS/2, 1 HDMI, 1 SPDIF, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 2.5G LAN port, and a 7.1 channel HD Audio jack powered by the ALC897 codec.

ASRock X570S PG Riptide Motherboard Features:

ASRock Unleashes The Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card, Fastest Big Navi Custom Design With 21 Phase PCB For Overclockers

Supports AMD AM4 Socket Ryzen 2000, 3000, 4000 G-Series and 5000 Series Desktop Processors

10 Phase, Digi Power, Dr. MOS

Supports DDR4 5000+ (OC)

3 PCIe 4.0 x16 Slots, 3 PCIe 4.0 x1 Slots

1 M.2 Key-E for WiFi

1 M.2 Key-E for WiFi Graphics Outputs: HDMI

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC897 Audio Codec), Nahimic Audio

6 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3)

1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3) 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 (Front Type-C, Rear Type-A+C)

8 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 4 Rear), 6 USB 2.0 (4 Front, 2 Rear)

ASRock B550 PG Riptide

The ASRock B550 PG Riptide features the AM4 socket which can support AMD Ryzen CPUs all the way up to Ryzen 5000 series. The motherboard houses the AM4 socket and is powered by an 8+4 pin connector configuration that powers the 10 Phase Digi Power (Dr.MOS) VRMs. The board offers support for up to 128 GB memory capacity with speeds of up to DDR4-4933+ (OC). The VRMs are covered by a single-sided aluminum heatsink with an XXL Aluminum Alloy design.

















Expansion on the motherboard includes one PCIe 4.0 x16 and 2 PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, three PCIe 3.0 x1 slots, and dual M.2 slots (1x Gen3x4 / 1 x Gen 4x4) out of which one is covered by an M.2 armor heatsink. Storage options include six SATA III ports and the PCH next to the slots is passively cooled by a large aluminum heatsink block. The PCH heatsink features ASRock's Polychrome Sync RGB LEDs. There's also an additional M.2 slot for WiFi support located next to the audio circuitry. I/O on the motherboard includes 1 Antenna, 1 PS/2, 1 HDMI, 1 SPDIF, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 2.5G LAN port, and a 7.1 channel HD Audio jack powered by the ALC897 codec.

ASRock B550 PG Riptide Motherboard Features:

Supports AMD AM4 Socket Ryzen 3000, 4000 G-Series, and 5000 Series Desktop Processors

10 Phase, Digi Power, Dr. MOS

Supports DDR4 4933+ (OC)

1 PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot, 2 PCIe 3.0 x16 Slots, 1 PCIe 3.0 x1 Slot

1 M.2 Key-E for WiFi

1 M.2 Key-E for WiFi Graphics Outputs: HDMI

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC897 Audio Codec), Nahimic Audio

6 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)

1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3) 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 (Front Type-C, Rear Type-A+C)

10 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 6 Rear), 8 USB 2.0 (6 Front, 2 Rear)

There's no word on pricing and availability yet but we have heard that the AMD X570S boards will be launching in early Q3 2021 from various manufacturers.