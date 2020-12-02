Razer is a brand known for providing premium peripherals and gaming laptops. Razer has occasionally branched out into other areas such as cases and even their RESPAWN series of gaming drinks. ASRock is a brand known for making high-quality motherboards and graphics. Together, Razer and ASRock have partnered up to release the Taichi Razer Edition line of motherboards. In combination, these brands are able to create motherboards that combine performance and style.

The ASRock Ryzen Based Motherboard Combines Style With Performance Upholding Razer's Quality Standards

A key feature of this collaboration is the world's first native implementation of Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. The Razer Chroma RGB is an extremely diverse ecosystem and actually, the largest in the world with over 500 compatible devices and over 150 games have been integrated games. Along with the wide support of devices and games, the user base spans over 15 million people.

The Razer edition boards will come in an X570 and B550 chipset supporting AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors. The Razer Synapse 3 software allows for the RGB components and the lighting on the board itself to be controlled all from one place.

The motherboards are PCI Express 4.0 and featuring great connectivity. The motherboards have Killer Ethernet E3100 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 for great connectivity. They prioritize real-time packets over other packets to power uninterrupted gaming sessions. To push the boundaries on performance, the motherboard features a 16 phase power design and Dr. MOS. The design is based on smooth power delivery and optimized heat dissipation. Another solid addition is the implementation of Killer DoubleShot Pro. It enables the use of Wi-Fi and Ethernet at the same time, ensuring you are using the fastest available network at all times.

The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition line of motherboards is a collaboration between two great brands creating motherboards that combine style and performance. It is the only motherboard to implement Razer's Chroma RGB software.

ASRock X570 Taichi Razer Edition 'AMD Ryzen 5000' Motherboard

The ASRock X570 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard comes with the AM4 socket which supports up to AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 'Vermeer' CPUs. The CPU socket is powered by a 14 Phase VRM & gets power through an 8+4-pin connector configuration. The board features four DDR4 memory slots which are capable of supporting up to 4666 MHz (OC+) speeds and capacities of up to 128 GB. The board offers 60A Power Chokes and 50A MOSFETs.

Expansion options include three PCIe 4.0 x16, two PCIe 4.0 x1, and three M.2 slots, all of which are covered by full-length metal heatsinks. The storage options include 8 SATA III ports. There are also a handful of USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 front panel headers on the board itself. For I/O, the board comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 802.11ax WiFi, a BIOS flashback button, and a 7.1 channel audio jack. The motherboard is listed for a price of $399.99 US.

ASRock B550 Taichi Razer Edition 'AMD Ryzen 5000' Motherboard

The ASRock B550 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard comes with the AM4 socket which supports up to AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 'Vermeer' CPUs. The CPU socket is powered by a 16 Phase VRM & gets power through an 8+8-pin connector configuration. The board features four DDR4 memory slots which are capable of supporting up to 5200 MHz (OC+) speeds and capacities of up to 128 GB. The board offers 60A Power Chokes and 50A MOSFETs.















Expansion options include three PCIe 4.0 x16, two PCIe 3.0 x1, and two M.2 slots, all of which are covered by full-length metal heatsinks. The storage options include 8 SATA III ports. There are also a handful of USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 front panel headers on the board itself. For I/O, the board comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI & Display Port, 2.5G Ethernet LAN, 802.11ax WiFi, a BIOS flashback & Clear CMOS button, and a 7.1 channel audio jack. The board is listed for a price of $299.99 US.