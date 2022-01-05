ASRock Adds The Z690 Taichi Razer Edition Motherboard To Its Intel 600-Series Portfolio

ASRock & Razer have joined hands once again to launch the latest Z690 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard for Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs.

ASRock & Razer Launch Their Latest Z690 Taichi Razer Edition Motherboard With Chroma RGB Goodness!

Press Release: The leading global motherboard manufacturer, ASRock, reveals Z690 Taichi Razer Edition, a Razer Chroma RGB integrated motherboard paired with innovation and craftsmanship, poised to perfect the Chroma RGB ecosystem on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, and illuminate the strong relationship between ASRock and Razer.

Intel H670, B660, H610 Motherboard Roundup: More Affordable Options For Intel Alder Lake Builders From ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock & Biostar

Razer Chroma RGB is the world's largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices which supports over 500 devices, 150 natively integrated games, and over 15 million users worldwide. The integration with ASROCK enables universal compatibility with thousands of addressable RGB (ARGB) components directly into the ecosystem.

"The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition integrates the unbeatable performance and irresistible RGB lighting effects, which make itself indispensable to the PC providing an extremely immersive gaming experience!" Says Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock Motherboard & Gaming Monitor Business Unit. "We are incredibly excited to keep the Taichi-Chroma magic glowing to gamers!"

"With the ASRock Taichi Razer Edition, gamers are getting a new top-of-the-line motherboard that's natively built directly into the immersive Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem," says Richard Hashim, VP of Systems Growth at Razer. "The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition harnesses the best-in-class performance of the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and offers a multitude of customization options via Razer Chroma RGB, making it the essential heart of any PC enthusiast's build."

ASRock Z690 Taichi & Z690 PG Velocita Motherboards Review – Active Cooling Goes Brrrr!

"We are very excited about our collaboration with ASrock on their Z690 Tachi Razer Edition motherboard," said Eric Mclaughlin, Vice President of the Client Computing Group and General Manager of the Wireless Solutions Group at Intel Corporation. "This new motherboard features our new Intel KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1690 solution, which enables low latency ultra-responsive PC gaming over Wi-Fi. On top of the great Killer features, gamers love, users, will now have the ability to access exclusive new 6 GHz high-speed wireless channels and leverage our new Intel Double Connect Technology feature for two simultaneous Wi-Fi connections which enable faster speed, lower latency, and enhanced reliability."

The Z690 Taichi Razer Edition is the world's first Chroma integrated motherboard on 12th Gen Intel Core processors, which offers RGB Lighting customization with 16.8 million colors and a suite of unique lighting effects enhancing immersive experiences of games. On the other hand, Its technical brilliance goes far beyond any competitor's so-called innovative motherboard. For example, Z690 Taichi Razer Edition protect users' valuable data from hackers with the unique design called "Independent Ports", which can be cut off via BIOS to prevent accessing from malware and ransomware, and ensure information security in a user-friendly way; in addition, it provides "Lightning Gaming Ports" for extreme gamers desiring a hardware edge, which use 2 controllers connecting mice and keyboard separately for eliminating jitter and latency as much as possible.

Having no reservation of processors is the first step for a wonderful gaming experience. ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition features a 20 phase power design with the latest SPS (Smart Power Stage) technology and 8-layer-2-oz PCB, giving the best VRM design and heat dissipation to power Intel high-end processors. Besides, it equips the reinforced SMD-type (surface-mount device) DDR5 DIMMs and Low-Loss PCB material for the unbelievable OC potential of DDR5. Surface-mount technology allows components to have smaller leads that enhance the signal strength and overclocking capacity.

















Lag-less Internet is what gamers value as well. Z690 Taichi Razer Edition equips the brand-new Intel Killer AX1690 Wi-Fi 6E chip, which features 2 radios to enable simultaneous connectivity for both 2.4 GHz and 5/6 GHz bands. With Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet and Intel Killer AX1690 Wi-Fi 6E, it is in a sense "DoubleShot Pro X3"! Users can get the aggregated throughput of all interfaces (Ethernet, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, and 5/6 GHz Wi-Fi), and critical traffic (games) will be sent over the optimal interface intelligently.

With all stuff above, ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition is ready to stand for the best gaming motherboard like hardly any other.