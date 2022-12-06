ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Custom Models Leaked: Triple-Fan Triple-Slot, Triple 8-Pin Taichi & Phantom Gaming Cards

ASRock's custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have leaked out and show a triple-slot, triple-fan & triple 8-pin design.

ASRock Goes All Out With Custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Graphics Cards, Launching In Taichi & Phantom Gaming Flavors

The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards will come in at least four flavors, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX will get the Taichi and Phantom Gaming treatment and so will the Radeon RX 7900 XT. It's looking like ASRock will also be using a similar form factor and power delivery solution as other AIB partners which have opted to go for a triple-slot and triple 8-pin design opposed to AMD's own 2.5 / 2-slot design with dual 8-pin connectors.

ASRock RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Taichi / Phantom Gaming Cards (Image Credits: Videocardz):

Starting with the flagship variant, we have the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Taichi that comes with a triple-slot and triple-fan design. This card is very bulky and features a massive cooler with an equally massive heat sink underneath it. The card comes with a triple 8-pin configuration to boot and features a fully custom PCB that is wider than the reference model. The card also comes with four display outputs (1 HDMI 2.1 & 3 DP 2.1). The design of the card looks like a small update to the existing Taichi variation with three large fans and a centered one with Polychrome Sync RGB around it.

Moving over to the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming lineup, we see that the company is making use of its high-end PG design with a Polychrome RGB touch around the 2nd and 3rd fan. The card has a massive PCB too but it is not as wide as the one featured on the Taichi. The card does retain its triple 8-Pin connectors and while it has a dual-slot I/O bracket, the card is in fact a triple-slot juggernaut.

AMD Reference Model = 2.5 Slots

2.5 Slots ASUS TUF Gaming = 3.63 Slots

3.63 Slots PowerColor Red Devil = >3-Slots

>3-Slots PowerColor Hellhound = ~3-Slots

~3-Slots ASRock Taichi Gaming = 3 Slots

3 Slots ASRock Phantom Gaming = ~3 Slots

Just like other manufacturers, ASRock hasn't yet revealed the official specs, pricing, or launch date of its custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards but the reference cards launch on the 13th of December so we expect more news in the coming week.

