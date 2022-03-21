ASRock Puts Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs In To A Tiny iBOX Machine With Fanless Design

ASRock Industrial, a division of ASRock, has launched its new iBOX machines featuring Intel's Alder Lake CPUs in a Small Form Factor design.

ASRock's Latest iBOX Mini PC's Pack Intel's Alder Lake CPUs With Fanless Design

The rugged iBOX line of Mini PCs from ASRock Industrial comes in three flavors, all featuring the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. These replace the older Tiger Lake-powered designs from 2020. Looking at the design, ASRock is using an all-aluminum chassis and the whole system acts as one complete heatsink since it is passively cooled and features a fanless design. The ASRock Industrial iBOX measures 171.8 x 50.05 x 109.45 mm and weighs in at 1.6 Kg. Some of the main features are:

Intel 12th Gen (Alder Lake-P) Core Processors

2 x 260-pin SO-DIMM up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz

6 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x M.2 Key M, 1 x M.2 Key E, 1 x COM, 1 x SATA3

2 x Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN

Supports Quad display, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 3 x DP 1.4a (2 from Type C)

TPM 2.0 onboard IC

19V/90W Power Adapter

171.8 x 50.05 x 109.45 mm, Fanless Embedded BOX PC





The three configurations include the 15W Intel Core i3-1215U with 6 cores, the Core i5-1245U with 10 cores, and the Core i7-1265U, also with 10 cores. These CPUs have a minimum assured power rating of 12W and a maximum power limit of 55W. The clock speeds for the Core i3 and Core i5 models are rated at 3.3 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost while the Core i7 model is rated at 3.6 GHz base and 4.8 GHz boost. The ASRock iBOX Mini PC is configurable with up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory and features a nice array of IO which includes 6 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, DP 1.4a + HDMI 2.0b ports, 2 (1x 1 GbE + 1x 2.5GbE) LAN ports, 1 DC Jack, 1 COM port, 1 audio port.





Other configurable specs include a single SATA III port and a single M.2 (2242/2260/2280) slot which is PCIe Gen 4x4 compliant. The ASRock Industrial iBOX Mini PC comes with a 90W power adapter, a screw package, a wall-mount kit, and a bracket for M.2 2280 support. It also has a TPM 2.0 onboard IC.

News Source: FanlessTech