ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC Graphics Card Is Now Cheaper Than RX 6400, Retailing at $150 US

ASRock recently launched its Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC graphics card which was the company's first product using an Intel Arc GPU. When the card launched in the Chinese market, it was priced at 1299 RMB or $192 US, making it far more expensive than the MSRP of 1030 RMB or $152 US for the same region.

ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX Graphics Card Drops Down To 1029 RMB or $150 US, Priced Lower Than RX 6400 In China Now

Now just a few weeks later, the official ASRock retail outlet at JD.com has updated the price from 1299 RMB to 1029 RMB which makes it 1 RMB lower than the official MSRP. Do note that this price includes the added VAT so the actual price of the graphics card if it entered the US market, should be even less. The 1029 RMB converts to around $150 US which is a far better price than the close-to $200 US price that it was listed at before.

ASRock's Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card has dropped from 1299 RMB to 1029 RMB at JD.com. (Image Credits: JD.com)

The graphics card can now be a viable alternative to the ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX graphics card which is priced at 1149 RMB or $170 US. The Intel Arc graphics card offers higher VRAM capacity (6 GB vs 4 GB), an AV1 encoder which is shown to outclass NVIDIA and AMD, XeSS and Ray tracing support, and will also come with an overclocked design out of the box, something that you don't get on the RX 6400.

The performance, in general, is more or less good in games that support DX12/Vulkan but slightly lower in older titles. Overall, both cards should offer decent GPU performance to entry-level gamers but Intel does have the advantage in terms of the feature stack they have for Arc. Having those features up and running is a whole different thing that needs to be sorted out in the drivers but with Arc closing in for launch later next month, we should expect better support.

The Intel Arc A380 Challenger features a single-fan which is based on a Striped-Axial design pattern to maximize airflow & also has the 0dB fan technology which ensures that the fans do no spin and generate unwanted noise when running at low loads.

The graphics card's sides feature the "Intel Arc" branding and it has a singular 8-pin connector for power. It features a spiral aluminum heatsink which should be good enough to cool the card. The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card operates at a base frequency of 2250 MHz and memory is clocked at 15.5 Gbps across a 96-bit bus interface for 186 GB/s of total bandwidth.

The GPU is based on the Alchemist ACM-G11 SKU, featuring 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs. The card comes rated with a 500W PSU requirement and features a single HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 2.0 (w/ DSC) ports. There's 6 GB of GDDR6 memory which is the highest we have seen on this gen's entry-level cards and since the whole thing is designed around the ITX form factor, it measures 190 x 124 x 39 mm.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Status Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Officially Announced Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Officially Announced Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Officially Launched Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US Confirmed Through Leak

