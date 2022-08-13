Menu
ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC Graphics Card Is Now Cheaper Than RX 6400, Retailing at $150 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 13, 2022

ASRock recently launched its Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC graphics card which was the company's first product using an Intel Arc GPU. When the card launched in the Chinese market, it was priced at 1299 RMB or $192 US, making it far more expensive than the MSRP of 1030 RMB or $152 US for the same region.

ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX Graphics Card Drops Down To 1029 RMB or $150 US, Priced Lower Than RX 6400 In China Now

Now just a few weeks later, the official ASRock retail outlet at JD.com has updated the price from 1299 RMB to 1029 RMB which makes it 1 RMB lower than the official MSRP. Do note that this price includes the added VAT so the actual price of the graphics card if it entered the US market, should be even less. The 1029 RMB converts to around $150 US which is a far better price than the close-to $200 US price that it was listed at before.

ASRock's Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card has dropped from 1299 RMB to 1029 RMB at JD.com. (Image Credits: JD.com)

The graphics card can now be a viable alternative to the ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX graphics card which is priced at 1149 RMB or $170 US. The Intel Arc graphics card offers higher VRAM capacity (6 GB vs 4 GB), an AV1 encoder which is shown to outclass NVIDIA and AMD, XeSS and Ray tracing support, and will also come with an overclocked design out of the box, something that you don't get on the RX 6400.

The performance, in general, is more or less good in games that support DX12/Vulkan but slightly lower in older titles. Overall, both cards should offer decent GPU performance to entry-level gamers but Intel does have the advantage in terms of the feature stack they have for Arc. Having those features up and running is a whole different thing that needs to be sorted out in the drivers but with Arc closing in for launch later next month, we should expect better support.

The Intel Arc A380 Challenger features a single-fan which is based on a Striped-Axial design pattern to maximize airflow & also has the 0dB fan technology which ensures that the fans do no spin and generate unwanted noise when running at low loads.

The graphics card's sides feature the "Intel Arc" branding and it has a singular 8-pin connector for power. It features a spiral aluminum heatsink which should be good enough to cool the card. The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card operates at a base frequency of 2250 MHz and memory is clocked at 15.5 Gbps across a 96-bit bus interface for 186 GB/s of total bandwidth.

The GPU is based on the Alchemist ACM-G11 SKU, featuring 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs. The card comes rated with a 500W PSU requirement and features a single HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 2.0 (w/ DSC) ports. There's 6 GB of GDDR6 memory which is the highest we have seen on this gen's entry-level cards and since the whole thing is designed around the ITX form factor, it measures 190 x 124 x 39 mm.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPriceStatus
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USOfficially Announced
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A750Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10448 EUs (TBD)3584 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 USOfficially Announced
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 USOfficially Launched
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 USConfirmed Through Leak

News Source: ITHome

