ASRock Announces Mars UCFF PCs, Three Different Models Available!

ASRock has revealed its ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) PC, which houses an 8th generation Intel Core i5 or an Intel Core i3 / Celeron processor along with having up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM running at the default speed of just 2400 MHz. This ultra-compact form-factor PC is only 0.74 liters in volume and has the overall dimensions of 26 mm x 150 mm x 191 mm, which keeps this UCFF right around the size of a console.

ASRock's ultra-compact form-factor PC offers up to an Intel Core i5 - 8265U, which has a turbo clock of 3.9 GHz

This computer has three different models, and the first being called the Mars-C4205U, which houses an Intel Celeron C4205U, a two-core two-thread processor that runs at 1.8 GHz. The only difference between this mode and the Intel Core Variants is the SSD being a PCIe 2.0 x4. The Core i3 - 8145U version has two-core four-threads, which runs substantially faster, having a turbo speed of 3.9 GHz. The Intel Core i5 - 8265U version has a four-core eight-thread processor; these processors have a PCIe 3.0 x4 port instead of the PCIe 2.0 port. This processor is using a proprietary active cooler, which ASRock says will allow the laptop CPU to reach the turbo clock speed as much as possible.

The front of the device houses the power switch, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, and an SD card reader. With these numerous ports on the front, this allows for easy access and keeps the overall design of the computer clean looking.

The back of the device houses a D-Sub port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a LAN port, and both a headphone jack along with a microphone jack. The two separate video ports offer fantastic connectivity, which allows you to connect two monitors with no issue. The HDMI has had the specification of HDMI 1.4, which supports up to 4K30 resolution. The D-Sub port being a legacy connector should support up to 1080 with 30 frames per second monitor, but no official documentation has been released at this time.

The HDMI port included does not support 4K60 resolution instead, only supporting up to 4K30 resolution. Although the D-Sub port makes these devices compatible with older monitors, the pricing of these models will vary depending on the specific model, and ASRock's Mars UCFF PC will hit the market sometime in 2020.