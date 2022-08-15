Menu
Company

As the Short Squeeze in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Continues, Ryan Cohen’s Ultra-Bullish Bet on the Stock Does Not Sound So Outlandish Now

Rohail Saleem
Aug 15, 2022
Bed Bath & Beyond

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

It was not too long ago that the chairman of GameStop, Ryan Cohen, made waves by taking an outlandish bet on the bullish prospects of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). Now, as the spectacular short squeeze in BBBY shares appears all set to continue with no end in sight, Cohen’s bullish bet on the meme stock does not sound so unfathomable in hindsight.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are now up an astonishing 181 percent relative to the stock’s year-to-date low (closing price) of $4.60 on the 26th of July. Nonetheless, the stock is still down nearly 15 percent so far this year.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
With the Short Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares Now Over 50% Of the Float, the Inverse Cramer Logic Suggests That the Short Squeeze Will Continue

As we had noted in a post last week, Bed Bath & Beyond shares are likely in a short squeeze, with the stock’s short interest – as measured by Ihor Dusaniwsky of the S3 Partners last Thursday, hovering at 52.51 percent of the float.

In our post last week, we had observed that Bed Bath & Beyond shares are currently benefitting not only from a more conducive macroeconomic risk environment – punctuated by expectations of a Fed pivot in the near future on the back of moderating inflationary outlook – but also by the bearish view taken by our favorite contrarian indicator, CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Bed Bath & Beyond WallStreetBets
Source: https://swaggystocks.com/dashboard/wallstreetbets/ticker-sentiment

Moreover, it seems likely that the short squeeze in Bed Bath & Beyond shares will continue, at least for now. Consider the fact that the stock has topped the charts when it comes to mentions on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum over the past 24 hours. It was also the top-mentioned ticker symbol last week.

Moreover, open interest in Bed Bath & Beyond shares is building up across multiple expirations, as illustrated in a recent Reddit post.

Bed Bath & Beyond IV Skew
Source: https://marketchameleon.com/Overview/BBBY/VolatilitySkew/

Finally, the demand for Bed Bath & Beyond call options, as measured by the 30-day implied volatility skew between 25-delta puts and calls, is literally off the charts at the moment.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
AMTD Digital (HKD) Shares Are up 1,500% In the Past 5 Trading Days, but Citron Research Does Not Think This Is a Meme Stock

This brings us to the crux of the matter. GameStop’s Ryan Cohen – along with his RC Ventures LLC – had disclosed a 9.8 percent stake in Bed Bath & Beyond back in March 2022. Crucially, Cohen also purchased 2023 call options on BBBY shares, with strike prices ranging between $60 and $80. For reference, the stock closed on Friday at $12.95 per share. While these bullish bets had appeared outlandish back in March, given the ongoing short squeeze in BBBY shares, it remains within the realm of the possible that Ryan Cohen’s call options enter the in-the-money territory. Even if that does not occur, any rally that takes the stock above $30 – which was the stock’s rough price level toward the end of March – will result in outsized gains for Cohen on the back of the increase in these options’ intrinsic value.

Do you think Ryan Cohen is about to reap a windfall on his Bed Bath & Beyond bet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order