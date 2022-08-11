Menu
Company

With the Short Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares Now Over 50% Of the Float, the Inverse Cramer Logic Suggests That the Short Squeeze Will Continue

Rohail Saleem
Aug 11, 2022
Bed Bath & Beyond

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

The market blamed the meme stock mania of 2021 on the Federal Reserve’s monetary largesse. Now, however, when the world’s apex monetary institution is trying to reverse the financial spigot in order to clamp down on the ongoing brutal inflationary impulse, we are in the midst of yet another meme stock craze, as demonstrated by the recent rip-roaring gains in AMTD Digital (HKD) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares.

The recurring mania in meme stocks deserves a deeper introspection, for it suggests a fundamental shift in the investor psychology rather than an accidental amalgamation of incendiary market elements. While we’ll defer this much-needed contemplation to a later post, we do want to discuss the meteoric rise in Bed Bath & Beyond shares over the past couple of days.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Did Jim Cramer Just Jinx the Ongoing Tesla Rally?

Over the past month, Bed Bath & Beyond shares are up nearly 120 percent. Over the past 5 trading days, the stock is up 73 percent. Without any fundamental basis for this extraordinary rally, the stock is clearly in a short squeeze, particularly when viewed in the context of its elevated short interest.

As per a tabulation by Ihor Dusaniwsky of the S3 Partners, the short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond shares is at 52.51 percent of the stock’s entire float, corresponding to 32.34 million shares that have been sold short. In fact, such has been the ferocity of this short squeeze that the short-sellers are now underwater by $68 million in the entire 2022, based on S3 Partners’ computation of mark-to-market losses.

Of course, the broader macroeconomic environment is also supporting a near-term bullish thesis for equities, including Bed Bath & Beyond shares. Yesterday’s CPI report bolstered the view that the peak inflationary impulse is now likely behind us, with month-on-month headline CPI printing a growth of zero percent. Crucially, the core inflation for the month of July also printed below expectations. The net effect of this report was quite pronounced yesterday, with the spread between the 2-year and 10-year treasuries steepening significantly and the market reducing its overall interest rate hike projections. These developments bode well for the ongoing bear market rally, even if the wider investing world remains convinced of its brevity.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
AMTD Digital (HKD) Shares Are up 1,500% In the Past 5 Trading Days, but Citron Research Does Not Think This Is a Meme Stock

Finally, there is yet another bullish factor that should support Bed Bath & Beyond shares going forward – Jim Cramer’s bearish outlook on the stock. As regular Wccftech readers would know by now, the CNBC anchor has quickly become our go-to contrarian indicator. The rationale here is quite simple: Cramer represents the consensus view in the market, and the consensus rarely generates any alpha. Consider the fact that the Inverse Cramer ETF offered by Index One is currently outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index by around 5 percent so far this year.

Consequently, with Cramer confident that Bed Bath & Beyond would not be able to “come back” from an “astounding” 27 percent decline in same-store sales, the prospects of the ongoing short squeeze in the stock just became quite a lot brighter.

Source: https://swaggystocks.com/dashboard/wallstreetbets/ticker-sentiment

It is hardly surprising, therefore, that the interest in Bed Bath & Beyond shares has exceeded that around GameStop and AMC on WallStreetBets!

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order