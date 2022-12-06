Apple’s Self Service Repair Program Launches in Europe

Today, Apple has seen fit to expand its Self-Service Repair Program in Europe. Now, users in France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom can purchase genuine Apple parts with repair manuals. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program to Europe

If you are interested in checking it out for yourself, the repairs can be purchased from Apple's Self-Service Repair Store. According to Apple, customers can complete their own repairs for common faults on the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 series, and MacBooks with Apple Silicon.

Customers looking to repair their compatible Apple device using the tools first need to go through the repair manual along with the specific repair on Apple's support website. You will then be able to order the compatible tools from the Self-Service Repair Store. Apple states that all the tools undergo "extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability."

Once you place an order, Apple will send the required tools to conduct the repairs. Take note that the kit will be available for a week after which it needs to be sent back to Apple free of charge. The rental facility offered by Apple gives users control over their devices when it comes to repairs.

The Self-Service Repair Program is part of Apple's attempts to give users more flexibility over device repairs. Nonetheless, Apple highlights that a vast majority of customers still prefer professional repairs from Apple Store. This ensures reliability and the safety measures that professionals take to keep the device and internals safe. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available. Are you looking to take advantage of the program? Let us know in the comments.