Apple Announces Self Service Repair Program for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models

Today, Apple has announced that it is bringing Self Service Repair program to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Users will be able to obtain repair manuals and original Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self-Service Repair Store. Scroll down to read more details on the subjects.

Apple's Self Service Repair program is available for all MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that run the company's M1 series of chips. According to Apple, users will receive more than a dozen different repair types for each individual model. These repairs will include the display, top case, battery, trackpad, and much more.

This is not the first time that Apple has introduced Self Service Repairs for its products. The company is also offering the service for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models since earlier this year. Henceforth, the repair service will work the same way for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models as it does with the iPhone. Users will first have to review the manual for repairs before deciding to visit the Self Service Repair Store in order to order tools and parts.

The rental kits for Self Service Repairs will be available for $49 for users who wish to repair their faulty MacBook Air or Pro for a single repair. The tool kit will be available to users for a week with free shipping. Users will also have the option to send Apple the faulty parts for recycling.

Apple will launch the program in additional countries later this year starting with Europe. The company states "For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair."

