Apple’s Recalibration Process in iOS 14.5 Has Increased Battery Health Percentage for iPhone 11 Users

Apple has seen fit to seed beta 6 of its upcoming iOS 14.5 update to developers for testing purposes. While the update is just around the corner for a global rollout, the build is jam-packed with a boatload of features. One of the major and most important features to come with iOS 14.5 is oriented towards iPhone 11 owners. iOS 14.5 will include a Recalibration Process for a better health reporting system. The feature currently rests in the beta phase and users are reporting that their iPhone 11 models are seeing increased Battery Health Percentage after the Recalibration Process.

iPhone 11 Users Report Increased Battery Health Percentage Following iOS 14.5 Recalibration Process

Previously, users have reported that their iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are showing inaccurate battery health estimates. According to Apple. the recalibration process might take a few weeks once you enable it. Now that some time has passed, users are reporting that their Battery Health Percentage increased following iOS 14.5's recalibration process.

Apple says in its support document that the inaccurate battery health reporting bug does not reflect the actual battery health. In addition to this, the new recalibration process will resolve the issue. The 8-Bit has accumulated user results after turning on the iOS 14.5 recalibration process. If you are up for it, you will see a new "Important Battery Message" in Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Take note that once the recalibration process is activated, the displayed maximum battery capacity will remain the same. Once the process is complete, the new battery health percentage will be displayed and the message will disappear once and for all.

iOS 14.5 will also bring a plethora of new additions to the table. We suspect that Apple will release the build after it is done with ist Spring Loaded event on April 20. Are you anxiously waiting for iOS 14.5 to hit your device? Let us know what features are you most looking forward to.