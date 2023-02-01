Apple’s MagSafe Comes to the Galaxy S23 Ultra… by Spigen

We are not even kidding, you can charge up your Galaxy S23 Ultra using Apple's MagSafe charger, thanks to Spigen.

We got wind of news that Apple is working with the Qi Consortium for the next-generation of wireless charging. Basically, Apple wants to bring MagSafe style charging to everything. Just slap a charger on, and using the power magnets, it will stay in place for maximum efficiency and even faster charging speeds.

We are certain the implementation is years away but Spigen has already jumped the gun with its Ultra Hybrid OneTap Ring case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone which was announced minutes back.

Few things must be made clear immediately - the Galaxy S23 Ultra features wireless charging but does not ship with magnets built right in, like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 lineup of phones. This case has a magnetic ring inside to which Apple's MagSafe charger can attach and stay in place. That's how the whole thing works and I think it's absolutely genius.

Instead of fighting with your wireless charger to get a perfect connection, only to find out your elbow knocked the phone out of place, stopping the charging process, this case solves that issue the Apple way. Just make sure you pick up Apple's MagSafe Charger and you're good to go. Or, you can opt for a thousand other copies of the real thing. It will work just fine with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If there's one feature that needs to be copied from the iPhone, it's MagSafe. The next-generation of Qi wireless charging couldn't come soon enough to solve a problem which a lot of people don't realize they have. Just bring your phone close to the charger and bam, you're charging. Until that implementation comes from the first-party itself, you can turn to Spigen to satisfy your MagSafe needs for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Do keep in mind you can still charge the S23 Ultra using MagSafe even if you don't have this case. It just won't attach magnetically.