Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Models Are ‘Delayed Once Again’

Apple debuted the MacBook Air with an M2 chip last year with an all-new design. The chip delivers faster CPU and GPU performance compared to the M1 chip. Additionally, the company was expected to release upgraded versions of the M2 chip late last year but unfortunately, the company decided to release the machines in early 2023. The M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models have been "delayed once again."

According to DigiTimes, Apple's highly anticipated M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models have been delayed. Mark Gurman previously coined in late October that the company will release the new laptops in the first quarter of 2023. In his latest report, Gurman claims that the new MacBook Pro models will launch in the first half of 2023. If Apple skips the launch in the first quarter, we could see the devices at the WWDC event in June.

The M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models will feature the same design as current models. The only change that you can expect is the upgraded processors that will deliver enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities. However, the performance difference in comparison to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips will be marginal. It remains to be seen if the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be based on TSMC's 3nm process. At this point, the report does not mention the timeframe for the launch of the new MacBook Pro models.

Apple is consistently working to improve its supply chain and manufacturing to get rid of the shortages. The report also mentions that MacBook shipments will decline by 40 percent to 50 percent in the first quarter. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are more expensive than any MacBook that Apple released in the past. Henceforth, users might not see fit to upgrade to the M2 Pro and M2 Max if they are coming from the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. In addition, the lack of design variation is another aspect where users would opt to go for the current MacBook Pro models.

