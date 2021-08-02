Apple’s M1 Mac mini is currently seeing a $100 discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $799 for the 512GB model.

Double the Storage to 512GB and Save $100 on the Amazing M1 Mac mini

It is safe to say that the M1 Mac mini is the best value Mac out there. Just bring in your display, keyboard and mouse, and you are good to go. Starting at just $699 for 256GB of storage, it’s not a bad deal at all.

But today, you can double the storage and save $100. This means that the 512GB model, which retails for $899 on any other regular day, is currently available for just $799.

Apart from the massive, ultra-fast, 512GB SSD, you get the powerful M1 chip under the hood which is only getting better with time. You also get 8GB of RAM which is way more than enough for a Mac. Things are topped off with a nice array of ports, including 2 USB 4, 2 USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet and of course, the headphone jack.

Wireless connectivity is handled by speedy Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Regardless of where you end up using this Mac, you can rest assured that it will adhere to the latest and greatest in wireless standards.

