Apple’s Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Video by Michel Gondry Fantasizes ‘A Dozen Eggs’

Apple launched the new iPhone 13 models recently and the devices have been received pretty well. The new flagship iPhones boast more or less the same design but come packed with a boatload of new forward-facing additions. One of the most prominent upgrades is seen in the camera department. Apple's 'Shot on iPhone' is the perfect campaign by Apple that showcases what the new cameras are capable of. With that said, the company has shared a new video titled 'a dozen eggs' which is shot on the latest iPhone 13 Pro. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's New 'Shot on iPhone' Video is Commissioned by French Film Director Michel Gondry

The new 'Shot on iPhone' video is commissioned from the French film director Michel Gondry who is known for movies like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "The Green Hornet." "The Science of Sleep," and more. As can be seen in the video, the eggs are shown in various fantasy settings and scenarios. It can be seen how the footage from the iPhone 13 Pro is manipulated and edited in a way that creates illusions.

The new 'Shot in iPhone' video is filmed using the company's iPhone 13 Pro. It can also be seen how Apple's software features complement the hardware. The video description reads:

What happens when you take a dozen eggs, add iPhone 13 Pro and throw in the inventive mind of Michel Gondry? The simple becomes cinema.

Apple never holds back when it comes to promoting its products and the 'Shot on iPhone' is a prime example of its conduct. The company shares videos regularly on YouTube and it is one of the longest-running campaigns.

This is all there is to it, folks.